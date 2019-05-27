Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi 6 have received discounts during the Mi Super Sale in India. The ongoing sale that will last until Friday, May 31 has also brought the discounted variants of models such as the Redmi 6A, Redmi Y2, and Redmi 6 Pro. While Xiaomi is running the fresh sale on the Mi.com website as the Mi Super Sale, Amazon India has hosted identical offers on its marketplace under a Mi Days sale. The online marketplace is also offering Amazon Pay balance and additional exchange discount on select Xiaomi phones.

Amazon India and Xiaomi both are providing offers and discounts on the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi Y2 through the sale until Friday, May 31. However, as we mentioned, while Amazon is calling the sale Mi Days, Xiaomi has dubbed it the Mi Super Sale.

The customers purchasing the phones from the Mi.com site can pick Mi Protect at as low as Rs. 799. The Chinese company is also offering up to Rs. 5,000 additional discount through Mi Exchange. Amazon.in, on the other hand, is giving Amazon Pay balance and additional exchange discounts.

Coming to the discounts, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 11,999. This is lower than the last official price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro that is Rs. 12,999 for the base variant, while its superior variant was available at Rs. 13,999. The customers purchasing the Redmi Note 5 Pro through Mi.com during the sale can also avail Mi Protect at Rs. 999.

The Xiaomi sale on Mi.com also brings the Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 13,999. There is also an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange discount.

If the Redmi Note phones are not your choice, the ongoing sale also offers the Redmi 6 Pro at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration -- showing a discount of Rs. 1,000 from the existing price. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 6 Pro is also available at Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 11,999.

The Xiaomi sale also brings the Redmi 6 at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This shows a discount of Rs. 500. Similarly, the Redmi 6A 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has received a discounted price of Rs. 6,499, down from the existing price of 6,999. Amazon is also offering a Rs. 500 Amazon Pay balance for customers purchasing the Redmi 6A. However, the price of the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant of the Redmi 6A hasn't received any formal discount.

For customers looking for a selfie-focussed option, the Redmi Y2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model has received a Rs. 1,000 discount as a part of the sale and is available at Rs. 9,999. The 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option still remains at the previous price of Rs. 8,999.

The Xiaomi sale has also brought an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange discount on the Mi A2 and Rs. 5,000 discount on the Poco F1. However, the prices of both phones aren't showing any discounts.

