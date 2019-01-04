NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.1 With Camera, File Explorer Bug Fixes: Report

Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.1 With Camera, File Explorer Bug Fixes: Report

04 January 2019
Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.1 With Camera, File Explorer Bug Fixes: Report

MIUI 10.2.1 update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro brings a homescreen shortcut for the Updater app

Highlights

  • MIUI 10.2.1 for Redmi Note 5 Pro is reportedly rolling out in batches
  • The update is said to fix the accidental camera burst capture issue
  • It is also reported to bring a homescreen shortcut for the Updater app

Redmi Note 5 Pro in India has started receiving MIUI 10.2.1, according to a media report. The new update is said to fix the accidental camera burst capture issue on the default Camera app. It also reportedly fixes thumbnails and icons in the File Explorer. The MIUI 10.2.1 update also brings a homescreen shortcut for the Updater app. The latest update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes days after Xiaomi announced that MIUI 10.2 will be the last software update for the Mi 5 and Redmi Note 3.

The MIUI 10.2.1 is rolling out in batches for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India, reports TheAndroidSoul. The update is said to have fixed the issue that enables the Camera app to accidentally capture burst shots. It is also reported that the latest MIUI version addresses the issues with thumbnails and icons displayed while using the search function on the File Explorer.

Alongside the fixes for known issues, the MIUI 10.2.1 update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro brings a homescreen shortcut for the Updater app.

Since MIUI 10.2.1 is reportedly rolled out in batches, it may take some time for the update to hit all the Redmi Note 5 Pro units. However, you can manually check the update on your device by going to Settings > About phone > System update. For now, it is uncertain if this is a beta stable update, or a stable update. We'll know more shortly. We've reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on the rollout, and will update this space when we hear back.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

As we mentioned, Xiaomi last month announced that the MIUI 10.2 will be the last software update for the Mi 5 and Redmi Note 3. This means both devices will receive MIUI 10.2 as the last stable ROM. The Chinese giant, however, didn't reveal any concrete schedule for the latest MIUI version.

 

Further reading: Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi
Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.1 With Camera, File Explorer Bug Fixes: Report
Coolpad Note 8
