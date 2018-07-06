Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale Today at 12pm

Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale will be held in just a few hours from now, giving users an opportunity to buy the top-end version of the popular smartphone. The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is now a little high compared to that of its new rival Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, but it has maintained its popularity due to the lack of a 6GB RAM model in the affordable segment. Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A sale today will also be held alongside the Redmi Note 5 Pro's. All three models of the affordable Mi TV series smart TVs — featuring 32-inch HD panel, 43-inch full-HD screen, and 55-inch 4K display — will be on offer today via the two online platforms Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 5 Pro sale today - price in India, time, where to buy

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM option. Talking about the price, the Mi TV price in India is Rs. 44,999 for the 55-inch 4K smart TV. On the other hand, the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A models by Xiaomi cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. Buyers can head to Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm IST to buy the smartphone as well as the TVs.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9-based on Android Nougat. The handset also has the identical 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module.

There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

The Mi TV 4 model has a LED display with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and HDR, and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. Notably, the panel offers a viewing angle of 178-degrees and has a response time of 8ms. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics. It comes with 2GB of RAM and features 8GB of storage. It also features Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio, with two 8W duct inverted speakers, as well as Xiaomi's AI-powered PatchWall UI that has been redesigned for the Indian market. The PatchWall UI offers personalised recommendations and universal search.

Similarly, the 43-inch model sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The two Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM, and come with 8GB of internal storage.

