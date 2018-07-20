Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sale Today, Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Too

The Redmi Note 5 Pro as well as Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models will be up for grabs in a flash sale at 12pm today. Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Mi TV models will be on Flipkart and Mi.com, as always in limited quantities. Alongside those, the Redmi 5A will also be available for fans across the country to buy in a pre-order sale on Mi.com. This means the Redmi 5A buyers will have to make the full payment for the smartphone and will not get the cash on delivery option; the handset will be shipped within 5 days of placing the order, Xiaomi says.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, and Rs. 16,999 for 4GB RAM option. As for the Mi TV models, the 32-inch HD model costs Rs. 13,999, while the 43-inch full-HD Mi TV 4A has been priced at Rs. 22,999. The premium 55-inch 4K Mi TV 4 comes with a price tag of Rs. 44,999. Coming to Redmi 5A price in India, buyers will have to shell out Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

Talking about the specifications, the dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9-based on Android Nougat. The handset also has a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module.

There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

Now moving on to Mi TVs, the 43-inch model sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The two Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM, and come with 8GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the Mi TV 4 model has a LED display with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and HDR, and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. Notably, the panel offers a viewing angle of 178-degrees and has a response time of 8ms. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics. It comes with 2GB of RAM and features 8GB of storage. It also features Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio, with two 8W duct inverted speakers, as well as Xiaomi's AI-powered PatchWall UI that has been redesigned for the Indian market. The PatchWall UI offers personalised recommendations and universal search.

Lastly, Redmi 5A specifications include a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. The smartphone is slated to get the MIUI 10 update soon. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB inbuilt storage options.

In the camera department, the Redmi 5A bears a 13-megapixel rear sensor with features like f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Under the good, there is a 3000mAh battery, with a claimed 8-day battery life.

