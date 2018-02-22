Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro First Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know

  hindi
, 22 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro First Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be eligible for Jio cashback worth Rs. 2,200

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on sale for the first time
  • The sale will begin via Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 noon
  • Both smartphones were launched in India earlier this month

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are all set to go on sale in India for the first time. Both new Redmi Note models will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com through a flash sale round that will take place at 12pm IST (noon) on Thursday. The Redmi Note 5 is a direct successor to the popular Redmi Note 4 smartphone, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro is among the few smartphones with 6GB RAM under Rs. 18,000. Both smartphones have a similar design and screen size, but the Pro model comes with more RAM and dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India begins at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It comes in multiple colour options, including Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold. Coming to the other model, the Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 16,999. It comes in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

Redmi Note 5 launch offer

As announced at the time of their launch earlier this month, Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to bundle the "Jio #GiveMe5 Offer" with the new smartphones under which customers will get cashback vouchers worth Rs. 2,200 and can avail up to 4.5TB of 4G data on Jio's network. The Redmi Note models also come bundled with an ultra-slim case.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications
The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 (Review) runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is clocked at up to 2GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor on the Redmi Note 5 that comes with an f/2.2 aperture and is in 1.25-micron pixel size. The rear camera sensor is powered by PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) technology and supports EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) alongside sporting an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED selfie flash module. There are 32GB and 64GB storage variants, both of which are expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB and packs a 4000mAh battery. The handset measures 158.5x75.45x8.05mm and weighs 180 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications
Similarly to the Redmi Note 5, the dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. The handset also has the identical 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The presence of the Snapdragon 636 SoC is touted to make the Redmi Note 5 Pro the "fastest Redmi Note ever" with an AnTuTu score of 109,692. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module. There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Above-average camera quality
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM design
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review

Display

5.99-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review

Display

5.99-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Further reading: Android, India, Mobiles, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Airtel Offers 5GB of 4G Data With 28-Day Validity at Rs. 98 to Beat Jio
WhatsApp Beta for Android, Windows Phone Adds Group Description Feature: Report
Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro First Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to Go on Sale First Time in India Today
  2. Vodafone Rs. 158 Recharge Updated to Offer 28GB Data, Unlimited Calls
  3. WhatsApp Beta for Android Adds Group Description Feature: Report
  4. Uber Launches 'Express Pool' to Offer Rides at Even Cheaper Fares
  5. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today
  6. Airtel Offers 5GB of 4G Data With 28-Day Validity at Rs. 98 to Beat Jio
  7. Moto G6 Play Specifications Leaked, New Moto G-Series Codenames Tipped
  8. DoT Tells Telcos to Start Issuing 13-Digit M2M Numbers
  9. WhatsApp 'Stickers' Feature Spotted in Testing on Windows Phone Beta
  10. BSNL Launches New Unlimited Prepaid Packs Starting Rs. 99
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.