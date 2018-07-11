NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale Today as Part of Xiaomi’s 4th Mi Anniversary Sale

 
, 11 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale Today as Part of Xiaomi’s 4th Mi Anniversary Sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale today will be held twice, once at 12pm and then at 4pm

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5 Pro sale at 12pm will have the device at standard price
  • In the 4pm flash sale, it will be up for grabs for just Rs. 4
  • The flash sale will be held at Mi.com and Flipkart

The Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale will be held twice today, once as part of the regular bi-weekly sale and then again under the ongoing 4th Mi Anniversary Sale. The first Redmi Note 5 Pro sale will be at 12pm, where the smartphone will be up for grabs at the standard price. The other sale will see the smartphone go for just Rs. 4, under the special 4th anniversary flash sales that Xiaomi is hosting on its products; this sale will be held at 4pm. You can head to Mi.com and Flipkart to buy the smartphone. However, if you are trying your luck at the Rs. 4 Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale, you should know that the sale yesterday saw the Redmi Y1 and Mi TV models go out of stock within a moment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9-based on Android Nougat. The handset also has the identical 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

 

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module.

There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Royale to Support Only 60 Players: Report
Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale Today as Part of Xiaomi’s 4th Mi Anniversary Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Xiaomi 4th Mi Anniversary Sale Starts Today: All Deals, Offers Detailed
  3. How Amazon India Is Preparing for Its Biggest Day of the Year
  4. Oppo F7 Price Cut in India by Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and Flipkart
  5. WhatsApp Will Now Label Forwards in a Bid to Combat Misinformation
  6. Fortnite's Android Release Delay Is PUBG Mobile's Gain
  7. Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 With 18:9 Displays, Big Batteries Launched in India
  8. Google Launches New Programme to Mentor AI, ML Startups in India
  9. Nikon Coolpix P1000 With Super-Telephoto Lens, 125x Optical Zoom Launched
  10. Airtel Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan Now Offering 75GB of Data to Take on Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.