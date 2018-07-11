The Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale will be held twice today, once as part of the regular bi-weekly sale and then again under the ongoing 4th Mi Anniversary Sale. The first Redmi Note 5 Pro sale will be at 12pm, where the smartphone will be up for grabs at the standard price. The other sale will see the smartphone go for just Rs. 4, under the special 4th anniversary flash sales that Xiaomi is hosting on its products; this sale will be held at 4pm. You can head to Mi.com and Flipkart to buy the smartphone. However, if you are trying your luck at the Rs. 4 Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale, you should know that the sale yesterday saw the Redmi Y1 and Mi TV models go out of stock within a moment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9-based on Android Nougat. The handset also has the identical 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module.

There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

