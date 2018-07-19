NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to Go on Sale Today at 12pm

 
, 19 July 2018
Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to Go on Sale Today at 12pm

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India undercuts even the Redmi Note 5 Pro's price tag

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 sale is scheduled for 12pm
  • It is a Flipkart exclusive
  • The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999

Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the most popular affordable smartphones in India, but it faces some serious competition from the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. In our Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review, we found the smartphone to be a capable handset that can take the Xiaomi model, especially considering the price. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 sale is scheduled for today, so you can head to Asus’s exclusive partner Flipkart to snag the handset at 12pm for a chance to get the stock Android smartphone. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants of the phone will be up for sale today.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India is Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There’s also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that hit the Indian market at some point this month, Asus recently confirmed. The price of this variant is Rs. 14,999.

 

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and will get Android P and Android Q upgrades. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU.

As for camera specifications, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. On the front there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both the rear and front camera get soft-light LED flash. There is up to 64GB inbuilt storage on the phone, with microSD card support up to 2TB for expansion. And, a 5000mAh battery, with a bundled 10W charger, powers in the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 (with aptX), GPS/ A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 include Face Unlock sensor, fingerprint sensor, and the likes. Dimensions are 159x76x8.61mm and weight is 180 grams.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
