Amazon is hosting a Mi No. 1 Fan sale on its site, discounting Xiaomi phones, and listing deals on them - for a period of three days, before the year ends. The Amazon sale has started today, December 26 and will end on Friday, December 28. For this sale, Amazon has partnered with HDFC to offer 5 percent instant discount to all users who purchase a Xiaomi phone during the sale period, even on EMI transactions. Smartphones that are part of the sale include the Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi Y2 as well.

During the Amazon No. 1 Mi Fan Sale, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, after the recently announced price cut. Amazon has listed six months no-cost EMI options from leading banks with EMIs starting from Rs. 950 per month. While the 32GB storage variant is available to buy currently on Amazon India, the 16GB storage variant will go on flash sale at 12pm IST on December 27. Key highlights of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A include a tall 18:9 display, AI-powered face unlock capabilities, dual 4G VoLTE capabilities, and the custom MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone is listed on the site for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, respectively. This entails a discount of up to Rs. 2,000, after the recent price cuts. The six month no-cost EMI starts for this phone at Rs. 2,375 per month. Amazon has also listed up to Rs. 2,200 instant cashback + up to 4.5TB 4G data benefits on Jio, and 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions. There's also an exchange offer listed where users can avail up to Rs. 12,500 off on exchange of an old phone. To recall, the Mi A2 is part of the Android One programme which guarantees software and security updates. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, comes with dual rear cameras, and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Amazon has also listed the Redmi Y2 at discounted prices of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of storage model, and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Apart from the no-cost EMI offer which starts at Rs. 1,425 per month, there's also 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions, and an exchange offer of up to Rs. 9,409. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor along with an LED flash. Also, it has a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash at the back.

The Redmi 6 Pro is up for grabs at its original price of Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. However, Amazon has listed no-cost EMIs, exchange discount, and 10 percent Yes Bank instant discount is also applicable on this phone as well. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, dual 4G VoLTE, 4,000mAh battery, 5.84-inch display, and Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sees an up to Rs. 1,000 discount with the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant retailing for Rs. 12,999 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant retailing for Rs. 14,999 respectively. Exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,554 is listed on the phone. The dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. It sports a dual rear camera setup, and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

To see all the deals listed in the No.1 Mi Fan Sale, head here.

