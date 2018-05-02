Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Raised by Rs. 1,000 Over PCBA Import Taxes, Rupee Depreciation

Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Raised by Rs. 1,000 Over PCBA Import Taxes, Rupee Depreciation

 
, 02 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Raised by Rs. 1,000 Over PCBA Import Taxes, Rupee Depreciation

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India has been hiked for only the 4GB RAM variant, and not 6GB RAM option

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched back in February
  • The starting price has gone up from Rs. 13,999 to Rs. 14,999
  • New prices are applicable across both offline, online retail channels

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India has been hiked within a few months of its launch in the country. Xiaomi announced the new Redmi Note 5 price in India on Monday, saying it will be effective from Tuesday, May 1. It claims the Redmi Note 5 price hike is an effort to ramp up supply of the smartphone in the face of recent changes in PCBA import taxes and the depreciation of the rupee since the beginning of the year. The new prices will be effective on all channels the smartphone is available on, including Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and offline retailers.

Redmi Note 5 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India has been increased by Rs. 1,000, and the smartphone will now start at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. Alongside, the 55-inch Mi TV 4 has also received a price hike for the same reasons, effective from the same date. The 6GB RAM variant price remains the same as its Rs. 16,999 launch price in February.

Making the announcement in a tweet on Monday, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain added that the company will be honouring the Rs. 13,999 pre-orders already placed for the Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) on Mi.com - an offer that was only started recently.

Jain provided further insight as to the reasons for the price hike, saying, "In order to ramp up supply for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, we are importing a significant amount of PCBAs as our local PCBA production would only ramp up to 100 percent by CY Q3 2018. With the recent changes in tax structure on PCBA imports and the depreciation of the rupee (by around 5 percent since the beginning of the year), this has resulted in a significant increase in costs for us."

 

Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. It too sports a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, clocked at up to 1.8GHz, coupled with the Adreno 509 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with the 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. The dual rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash module. On the front, it bears a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor complete with an LED selfie-light module and Beautify 4.0 beautification tech that's been optimised for India. Both front and rear cameras offer Portrait mode Bokeh effects. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in a single storage variant - 64GB - which is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It is powered by a 4000mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 14 hours of continuous video playback, with 5V/2A fast charging. It measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm and weighs 181 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications, Mobiles, Android
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Office 2019 Commercial Preview Now Available for Windows 10 Users
Mi TV 4 Price in India Raised By Rs. 5,000 on Import Costs, Rupee Depreciation
Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Raised by Rs. 1,000 Over PCBA Import Taxes, Rupee Depreciation
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Users Receiving 8GB of Complimentary Data Under Cricket Teaser Pack
  2. WhatsApp Is Finally Getting Support for Group Video Calls and Stickers
  3. OnePlus 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of May 17 Launch
  4. Oppo's New Realme Online Brand to Launch First Phone in India on May 15
  5. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Go Official With Infinity Displays
  6. Apple MacBook Air 2018 Delayed, May Launch at Lower Price: Report
  7. Telecom Commission Clears TRAI Proposals on Internet Telephony, Ombudsman
  8. WhatsApp Founder Jan Koum Said to Leave After Broad Clashes With Facebook
  9. Apple Earnings: The iPhone X Is Doing Just Fine
  10. In-Flight Wi-Fi, Calls Cleared by India's Telecom Commission
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.