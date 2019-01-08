Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India has been slashed, Xiaomi announced on Tuesday. The smartphone that was previously available with a starting price tag of Rs. 13,999 now starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM variant has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and is now available at Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Note 5 series was launched in the country back in February last year.

As announced through a tweet posted via the official Redmi India account, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM variant is now priced at Rs. 12,999, while its 6GB RAM model is available at Rs. 13,999.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India back in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas its 6GB RAM model arrived at Rs. 16,999.

Notably, Xiaomi increased the price of the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro in May last year, due to changes in PCBA import taxes and rupee depreciation. The company, however, announced a price cut last November that brought back the original launch price of Rs. 13,999.

The new Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is applicable through all retail channels, including the Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Mi.com as well as offline stores.

Xiaomi on Monday announced a similar price drop for the Mi A2. The smartphone that was previously available at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant went down to Rs. 13,999, while its 6GB RAM model that carried a price tag of Rs. 18,999 in the past dropped to Rs. 15,999.

Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and features a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 5 Pro that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash.

For storing content, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Redmi Note 5 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB on the connectivity front. Besides, it packs a 4000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A fast charging and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.