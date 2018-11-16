NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Cut Ahead of Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch; Redmi Y2, Mi A2 Also Cheaper

Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Cut Ahead of Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch; Redmi Y2, Mi A2 Also Cheaper

, 16 November 2018
Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Cut Ahead of Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch; Redmi Y2, Mi A2 Also Cheaper

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India now starts at Rs. 15,999

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India now starts at Rs. 13,999
  • Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is priced in India at Rs. 11,999
  • Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India now starts at Rs. 15,999

Xiaomi is the number one smartphone brand in India for Q3 2018, according to IDC. This makes Xiaomi reign in on the top position for the fifth consecutive quarter, and to celebrate this milestone, the Chinese giant has dropped the prices of three phones in India, the company said on Friday. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has announced that Xiaomi is dropping the prices in India of Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones by Rs. 1,000. The company says that the price cut has been possible due to the price reduction of some of its component costs. Apart from the price drops, Jain separately also confirmed that Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India on November 22.

Redmi Note 6 Pro Confirmed to be Flipkart Exclusive With Nov 23 Release Date

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi Y2 price cuts

Xiaomi says that it has reduced the prices of three phones - Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro - by Rs. 1,000. Therefore, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, which was earlier priced at Rs. 14,999, is now priced at Rs. 13,999. Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which was earlier priced at Rs. 16,999, is now priced at Rs. 15,999.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which was earlier priced at Rs. 16,999, is now priced at Rs. 15,999. The Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which was earlier priced at Rs. 19,999, is now priced at Rs. 18,999. And lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 4GB RAM + 64GB variant also sees a price cut from Rs. 12,999 to Rs. 11,999. Xiaomi notes that all of these new prices will come into effect from 12pm IST today, across all sales platforms.

To recall, Xiaomi had increased the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro variant in May this year, due to changes in PCBA import taxes and the rupee depreciation. The price of the 4GB RAM variant was increased back then by Rs. 1,000, and now the new price introduced by Xiaomi today brings it back to the original launch price.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Mi A2
