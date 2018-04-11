Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) will go up for pre-orders at 12pm IST on Friday, April 13 via Mi.com. The smartphone was launched back in February, and has since been made available online in flash sales via Flipkart and Mi.com. The smartphone is also available offline via Mi Home stores and Xiaomi offline retail partners, though buyers will have to pay a slight premium if choosing the latter route. The smartphone's highlights are its Snapdragon 636 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and its dual rear camera setup.

Xiaomi made the Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-order availability announcement via its Mi.com site, as well as the MIUI Forum. For the Chinese company, pre-orders imply buyers will get to book the smartphone in advance, instead of waiting in line during the other weekly flash sales. Xiaomi promises guaranteed priority shipping (generally within five business days) for pre-orders. Pre-orders are limited to one or two smartphones per order, and, payments have to be made up-front - there is no cash on delivery option. Buyers will also be able to cancel their pre-orders before the product is shipped.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 16,999. It comes in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options. Pre-order customers will be eligible for offers - under the Jio Football Offer, customers will get cashback of Rs. 2,200 (in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 in the MyJio app) and up to 4.5TB additional data with the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharges before March 31, 2018. Buyers also get a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.

Redmi Note 5 specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and has a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The presence of the Snapdragon 636 SoC is touted to make the Redmi Note 5 Pro the "fastest Redmi Note ever" with an AnTuTu score of 109,692. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and also supports Face Unlock.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module. There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

