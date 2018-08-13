Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Open Sales Begin in India

Redmi Note 5 Pro, the popular Xiaomi phone, is finally going on open sale in India. This brings an end to six months of Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sales, bringing much relief to fans who had to struggle to pick a unit every week. The smartphone comes in two variants (4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options) and is available online via Flipkart and Xiaomi's official site Mi.com. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options - while the 4GB RAM model is available on Flipkart in all four hues, the 6GB RAM option is up for grabs in only Blue colour at the moment. Its sibling, the Redmi Note 5, has been on open sale for a few months now.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 14,999 for the base variant, while the high-end version costs Rs. 16,999. To recall, the base variant was introduced in the country at Rs. 13,999, but the price was raised by Rs. 1,000 after Budget 2018. Redmi Note 5 Pro launch offers include Rs. 2,200 cashback with up to 4.5TB additional data on Jio, as well as a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music. Flipkart customers will get 5 percent discount on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and features a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash.

Xiaomi has provided 64GB of built-in storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Redmi Note 5 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB on the connectivity front. Besides, it packs a 4000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A fast charging and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.

