Redmi Note 5 Pro is receiving a new update, bringing along the November Android security patch. The phone already received the MIUI 11 update last month, and now the new update brings the latest software patch. To see Xiaomi rolling out timely security patches for old phones like the Redmi Note 5 Pro is quite impressive. Xiaomi has been pushing out the MIUI 11 update for a host of phones recently, and old devices like the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 5, and others are also receiving it.

Xiaomi's Mi Forums is populated with users sharing screenshots of the Redmi Note 5 Pro update. The update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.3.0.PEIMIXM, and it weighs about 544MB in size. The update, as mentioned, brings along the November security patch. The user shared changelog also reiterates all the MIUI 11 features that have already rolled out with the first MIUI v11.02.0 PEIMIXM update last month. Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the update was indeed rolling out for the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The last MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro brought along features such as continuous swipe for opening additional menu in Game Turbo and the ability to create a home screen short cut for Game Turbo. Moreover, autoplay and the ability to switch between the internet connectivity provided by two SIMs have also arrived in Game Turbo. Lastly, the ability to automatically turn off auto-brightness, reading mode, and screenshot gestures have also made their way to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

If you have a Redmi Note 5 Pro, you can check for the MIUI 11 update on your phone by following this path: Settings > About phone > System update. Interestingly, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is among the first Xiaomi phones to receive the November security patch. If you don't see the update in Settings, there's no option but to wait, as Xiaomi hasn't provided any download links as of yet. We recommend that you install the November security patch as soon as you get it. Also, ensure that you install the latest Redmi Note 5 Pro update under a strong Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge.