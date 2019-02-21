Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Android Pie Based MIUI 10 Global Beta Testing Kicks Off

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Global Beta Testing Kicks Off

, 21 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Global Beta Testing Kicks Off

Xiaomi is likely to bring an open beta of the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM based on Android Pie in March-April

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has started taking registrations for the Android Pie testing
  • The registration window is open until March 15
  • Participating testers will be intimated on March 19

Xiaomi has kicked off the global testing of the Android 9.0 Pie update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Redmi S2/ Redmi Y2. To bring beta testers on board, the Chinese company has started taking registrations for the team testing the new MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. The new update will come with MIUI 10 on top. The registration window for testing the Android Pie update is open until March 15, while the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM based on the new Android version will start rolling out from March 19. It is, thus, likely that the process for the open beta will begin in the month of March or early April.

As announced through a post on the MIUI forums, Xiaomi has started taking registrations for globally testing the Android 9.0 Pie update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Redmi S2 that is known as Redmi Y2 in India. The registration window is open until March 15, and users participating in the beta testing programme are required to have an unlocked bootloader on their device and must be using the latest MIUI Global Beta ROM. Furthermore, there should be some knowledge about ROMs, bootloader unlocking, and flashing MIUI ROMs.

Xiaomi will intimate eligible beta testers on March 19 to start pushing the new MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. This means it is safe to expect that the ROM would reach the open beta stage sometime in the month of March or early April.

Notably, Xiaomi last month revealed that it would start taking registrations for testing the Android Pie update for the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Redmi S2/ Redmi Y2 in the first quarter of this year. The company also has plans to test a similar update for the Mi 6X.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3080mAh
Further reading: Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi S2, Redmi Y2, Xiaomi, MIUI 10 Global Beta, MIUI 10, Android Pie
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Microsoft Launches New Office App for Windows 10 Users, Says Dynamics 365 Apps Coming to Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature Steam PC Game Streaming: Report
Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Global Beta Testing Kicks Off
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 Dual Camera Setup Teased, Tipped to Come in Two Variants
  2. Galaxy S10 Series India Pre-Orders Will Open on Flipkart Tomorrow
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Pie Update Now Under Testing
  4. Jio Added Subscribers in December, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Lost Users: TRAI
  5. Gmail for Android Gets New Look With Material Theme
  6. Samsung’s New Phones Do Some Awesomely Strange Things With Screens
  7. OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  8. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Tomorrow
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e & More Launched: Highlights
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Receiving Android 9 Pie Update: Reports
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.