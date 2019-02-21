Xiaomi has kicked off the global testing of the Android 9.0 Pie update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Redmi S2/ Redmi Y2. To bring beta testers on board, the Chinese company has started taking registrations for the team testing the new MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. The new update will come with MIUI 10 on top. The registration window for testing the Android Pie update is open until March 15, while the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM based on the new Android version will start rolling out from March 19. It is, thus, likely that the process for the open beta will begin in the month of March or early April.

As announced through a post on the MIUI forums, Xiaomi has started taking registrations for globally testing the Android 9.0 Pie update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Redmi S2 that is known as Redmi Y2 in India. The registration window is open until March 15, and users participating in the beta testing programme are required to have an unlocked bootloader on their device and must be using the latest MIUI Global Beta ROM. Furthermore, there should be some knowledge about ROMs, bootloader unlocking, and flashing MIUI ROMs.

Xiaomi will intimate eligible beta testers on March 19 to start pushing the new MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. This means it is safe to expect that the ROM would reach the open beta stage sometime in the month of March or early April.

Notably, Xiaomi last month revealed that it would start taking registrations for testing the Android Pie update for the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Redmi S2/ Redmi Y2 in the first quarter of this year. The company also has plans to test a similar update for the Mi 6X.

