Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update: Reports

MIUI 12 is expected to be the last major update for the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 January 2021 19:37 IST
Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro global units are receiving the new update

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 5 series latest MIUI 12 update is reportedly 2GB in size
  • Changelog suggests fix for notification shade in Dark Mode
  • Update may be rolling out in phases for eligible Redmi Note 5 series user

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone users are now reportedly receiving the MIUI 12 update. Some users have also taken to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the latest update. Reports suggest that the new update brings along optimisations to animations on screen and a fix for notification shade in Dark Mode. The version number for the latest update for the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro is V12.0.2.0.PEIMIXM. The size of the update is reported to be at 2GB. Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro users are recommended to install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and preferably when the phone is sufficiently charged.

Some Redmi Note 5 users have also tweeting about the arrival of the new MIUI 12 update. The screenshot shared in the tweet suggests the build number is MIUI 12 V12.0.2.0.PEIMIXM. Some other reports claim that the update size is at 2GB, so it is important to free up some space before you begin the installation process. Global units with the codename #Whyred have reportedly started receiving the update, but there's no clarity on when China and Russia units will get it. Eligible global users can check for the update in Settings if they haven't already received a notification.

The reported changelog of the latest MIUI 12 update for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro users includes optimisation of full screen gestures that are now ignored on the lock screen and alarm page. It also optimises animations in selected scenarios and brings a new swipe down navigation option from the upper left and the right corner to open the control centre. The latest update also brings a fix wherein the notification shade wasn't displaying correctly in Dark Mode.

It could take a couple of days for the update to reach you and it is best to wait for the OTA update to arrive. There's a possibility that Xiaomi may be rolling out the update in phases, and you may not receive it immediately on your Redmi Note 5 or Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone. We've reached out to the company to comment on the rollout, and will update this space when we hear back.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display 5.99-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 7.1.1
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Above-average camera quality
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM design
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review
Display 5.99-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 7.0
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Update, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro Update, Xiaomi, MIUI 12
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Camera Teased, Could Be a Hint at New Super Zoom Feature

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update: Reports
