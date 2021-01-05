Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone users are now reportedly receiving the MIUI 12 update. Some users have also taken to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the latest update. Reports suggest that the new update brings along optimisations to animations on screen and a fix for notification shade in Dark Mode. The version number for the latest update for the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro is V12.0.2.0.PEIMIXM. The size of the update is reported to be at 2GB. Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro users are recommended to install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and preferably when the phone is sufficiently charged.

Some Redmi Note 5 users have also tweeting about the arrival of the new MIUI 12 update. The screenshot shared in the tweet suggests the build number is MIUI 12 V12.0.2.0.PEIMIXM. Some other reports claim that the update size is at 2GB, so it is important to free up some space before you begin the installation process. Global units with the codename #Whyred have reportedly started receiving the update, but there's no clarity on when China and Russia units will get it. Eligible global users can check for the update in Settings if they haven't already received a notification.

The reported changelog of the latest MIUI 12 update for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro users includes optimisation of full screen gestures that are now ignored on the lock screen and alarm page. It also optimises animations in selected scenarios and brings a new swipe down navigation option from the upper left and the right corner to open the control centre. The latest update also brings a fix wherein the notification shade wasn't displaying correctly in Dark Mode.

It could take a couple of days for the update to reach you and it is best to wait for the OTA update to arrive. There's a possibility that Xiaomi may be rolling out the update in phases, and you may not receive it immediately on your Redmi Note 5 or Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone. We've reached out to the company to comment on the rollout, and will update this space when we hear back.

