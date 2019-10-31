Technology News
  Redmi Note 5 Pro Receiving Stable MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch: Reports

Redmi Note 5 Pro Receiving Stable MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch: Reports

The MIUI 11 v11.02.0 PEIMIXM update is based on Android Pie.

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 12:56 IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is reportedly receiving the stable MIUI 11 update in India

Highlights
  • MIUI 11 stable update for the phone brings October security patch
  • The update fixes battery and Wi-Fi issues on Redmi Note 5 Pro
  • It also introduces a host of new features in Game Turbo

MIUI 11 rollout is in full swing right now in India. After having released the stable MIUI 11 update for the first batch of phones, such as the Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, and the Redmi Note 7, the company has now turned its attention to older phones as well. Xiaomi has reportedly begun the rollout of MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. The stable MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro also brings the October security patch, bug fixes, and a host of system changes.

We have come across multiple reports of Redmi Note 5 Pro users on the Mi community forum sharing information about receiving the MIUI 11 update in India. The update, which has the build number MIUI v11.02.0 PEIMIXM, is 622MB in size and also brings the October security patch. It also brings a fix for an issue that prevented the Wi-Fi page from being displayed correctly, and another one that hid some of the battery saver options. The changelog shared by the users also shows it's based on Android 9 Pie.

Talking about the new features, MIUI 11 v11.02.0 PEIMIXM update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro brings a tonne of new features such as continuous swipe for opening additional menu in Game Turbo and the ability to create a home screen short cut for Game Turbo. Moreover, autoplay and the ability to switch between the internet connectivity provided by two SIMs have also arrived in Game Turbo. Lastly, the ability to automatically turn off auto-brightness, reading mode, and screenshot gestures have also made their way to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

You can read about the key changes introduced by MIUI 11 here. If you have a Redmi Note 5 Pro, you can check for the MIUI 11 update on your phone by following this path: Settings > About phone > System update. Interestingly, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is among the phones that were supposed to receive the update in the second phase of MIUI 11 rollout that was set to kick off on November 4, but it appears that Xiaomi has commenced a limited release as a soak test.

Nadeem Sarwar
Redmi Note 5 Pro Receiving Stable MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch: Reports
