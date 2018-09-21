After reports of few Redmi Note 5 Pro users in India receiving the MIUI 10 stable global ROM update surfaced last week, Xiaomi has now officially confirmed the arrival of it on the MIUI forums. Xiaomi confirms that the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH is now being rolled out for Redmi Note 5 Pro users, and it brings along a new full-screen UI, full-screen gestures, updated system apps, redesigned notification panel, and a natural sound system. The MIUI 10 Global Stable build for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package that's 580MB in size.

You can check the availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi Note 5 Pro by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. Alternatively, you can flash the latest MIUI 10 update through a Recovery ROM or fastboot ROM. Both are available for download via Xiaomi's servers.

Before downloading MIUI 10 through any of the above links, ensure that the device is charged up to 80 percent to prevent accidental power off in between flashing process. Do also backup your smartphone - you can learn more about that here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 Global ROM Update Via Recovery ROM

After downloading the Recovery ROM, rename the file to 'update.zip' on the computer. Connect your device to the Windows PC/laptop via a Micro-USB cable, and copy the downloaded and renamed ROM file into the root directory of the internal storage of your device. (Do not put it in any folder) Enter Recovery mode by powering off your device and then hold both Volume+ button and Power button at the same time. In Recovery mode, you can use Volume +/- to select up/down, and Power button to confirm. After entering Recovery mode, choose the language you use, select Install update.zip to System One and confirm, and then your device will begin updating automatically. Wait until the update is completed, choose Reboot to System One, and then your device should boot to the new version.

Another method to use the Recovery ROM

Download the Recovery ROM to your device. Place it in internal storage. Open Updater app, and click on menu on top right corner, then click Choose Update Package. Choose the downloaded ROM, and click OK. Wait for the process to finish, then click Reboot. Device will reboot with MIUI 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 Global ROM Update Via Fastboot ROM

Backup your smartphone, download Fastboot ROM link. Before fastbooting, users must have the bootloader unlocked. Visit this page for more information on how to do that. Once you unlock the bootloader, you need to enter Fastboot Mode. Do this by switching off your device and then press and hold volume down and power button simultaneously. It should power up the phone with fastboot screen. Users can connect their phones with USB to PC. Download Mi Flash Tool, and click Refresh button in flash tool app and it should show device ID. If not, install Mi PC Suite and drivers posted here. Extract the fastboot ROM downloaded, to a folder on PC. Open MiFlash tool, and select Clean all in the right down corner. Click Select and browse to a folder where you extracted the Fastboot ROM and click Flash. It will start flashing the phone and will take around 3-5 Minutes depending on the PC and device. Users should note that they cannot remove their device while flashing. Redmi Note 5 Pro will reboot with MIUI 10.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM update's brings along the September security patch as well. The full changelog was also provided. It was launched in India in February, and price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.