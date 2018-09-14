NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India: Reports

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India: Reports

, 14 September 2018
MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM has reportedly been released for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Highlights

  • MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM has started rolling out to Redmi Note 5 Pro
  • The latest update comes with version MIUI 10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH
  • The update also brings September 2018 Android Security Patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, launched in India back in February, arrived with strong specifications, good design, dual cameras, among other features. However, the weak link in the Redmi Note 5 Pro was that it ran MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. But now, Xiaomi has started to roll out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update to Redmi Note 5 Pro in the country, users report. Earlier in June 2018, the company had rolled out MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo to the smartphone, following a cancellation of the rollout. Users can expect to receive an over-the-air update notification on their handsets or via the Updater app soon.

The MIUI 10 update to Redmi Note 5 Pro is reportedly being rolled out via the OTA method in a phased manner, so you might have to wait a few days to receive it. As reported by some users via MIUI forum posts, the latest MIUI 10 stable update comes with the version number MIUI 10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH. The update also brings with it the September 2018 Android Security Patch. Also, the new update is 580MB in size. Notably, Xiaomi has not announced a rollout of the stable MIUI 10 version for Redmi Note 5 Pro officially. However, as per the screenshots of the changelog shared by the users, the MIUI 10 Global Stable update brings full-screen gestures that make it a better option for devices with newer aspect ratios and thin-bezel displays. On the sound part, the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM includes natural sounds and ambient sounds.

To recall, the rollout of the first stable version of MIUI 10 was started by Xiaomi in China last month. After almost three months since its launch in beta, MIUI 10 had arrived in a stable version in Mi 6 in the country. Earlier this week, Xiaomi had started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM to the Redmi Y2 smartphone, the India variant of the Redmi S2.

As mentioned, Xiaomi has just started rolling out the MIUI 10 OTA update to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, but it may take some time for the update to reach every unit. Meanwhile, you can check for the latest MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. You can download it through the Updater app. Notably, Xiaomi is yet to provide the Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM links for those who wish to sideload or flash.

