Xiaomi is holding flash sales for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, as well as the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models, at 12pm IST today. The flash sales will be held on both Mi.com as well as Flipkart. The company will also make the Redmi 5A available for "pre-order" on Mi.com at the same time. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched back in February, but still remains popular, with Counterpoint's Q2 India smartphone shipments report ranking it second on the top-selling smartphone list. The budget Redmi 5A (which was launched in November last year) topped that list, with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 (launched alongside the Redmi Note 5 Pro) taking the fourth spot.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. It will be available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. On Mi.com, the company is touting a Rs. 2,200 cashback with up to 4.5TB additional data on Jio, as well as a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.

The Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. It will be available in Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. The company is touting a Rs. 2,200 cashback with Jio Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans, apart from a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music. To recall, "pre-orders" on Mi.com are said to be a way to skip the queues of flash sales, and book the smartphone with an advance payment (no cash on delivery option) and a delivery time of 5 business days.

As for the televisions, the 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 price in India is set at Rs. 44,999, and it comes with free 3-month subscriptions to Hungama Play and Sony LIV on Mi.com. The 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A price in India is Rs. 22,999, and it has the same bundled offers on Mi.com, with a JioFi cashback offer in addition. The 32-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A price in India is Rs. 13,999, and it has the same offers as the 43-inch model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.