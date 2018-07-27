NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today; Redmi 5A to Go Up for Pre-Orders

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today; Redmi 5A to Go Up for Pre-Orders

, 27 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today; Redmi 5A to Go Up for Pre-Orders

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999
  • The budget Redmi 5A;s price in India starts at Rs. 5,999
  • The Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A Series models will also go on sale

Xiaomi is holding flash sales for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, as well as the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models, at 12pm IST today. The flash sales will be held on both Mi.com as well as Flipkart. The company will also make the Redmi 5A available for "pre-order" on Mi.com at the same time. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched back in February, but still remains popular, with Counterpoint's Q2 India smartphone shipments report ranking it second on the top-selling smartphone list. The budget Redmi 5A (which was launched in November last year) topped that list, with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 (launched alongside the Redmi Note 5 Pro) taking the fourth spot.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. It will be available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. On Mi.com, the company is touting a Rs. 2,200 cashback with up to 4.5TB additional data on Jio, as well as a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.

The Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. It will be available in Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. The company is touting a Rs. 2,200 cashback with Jio Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans, apart from a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music. To recall, "pre-orders" on Mi.com are said to be a way to skip the queues of flash sales, and book the smartphone with an advance payment (no cash on delivery option) and a delivery time of 5 business days.

As for the televisions, the 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 price in India is set at Rs. 44,999, and it comes with free 3-month subscriptions to Hungama Play and Sony LIV on Mi.com. The 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A price in India is Rs. 22,999, and it has the same bundled offers on Mi.com, with a JioFi cashback offer in addition. The 32-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A price in India is Rs. 13,999, and it has the same offers as the 43-inch model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi 5A

Redmi 5A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Extremely affordable
  • Good performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Nothing new compared to the Redmi 4A
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 5A review
Display5.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 7.1.2
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Twitter Is Locking Accounts That Change Their Name to Elon Musk
Can Huawei Nova 3 Beat OnePlus 6 in India?
Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today; Redmi 5A to Go Up for Pre-Orders
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  2. Where to Watch Tonight's Lunar Eclipse Live Stream
  3. Xiaomi to Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sales in India Today
  5. Can Huawei Nova 3 Beat OnePlus 6 in India?
  6. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Company Teases
  7. Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 3 With 4 Cameras, 128GB Storage Launched in India
  8. Honor Play India Launch Date Is August 6, Will Be an Amazon Exclusive
  9. Game of Thrones Final Season to Air in First Half of 2019
  10. Google Cloud Next: New Gmail, Google Drive, G Suite Features Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.