NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sales in India Today, Redmi 5A to Be Available for Pre-Orders

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sales in India Today, Redmi 5A to Be Available for Pre-Orders

, 03 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sales in India Today, Redmi 5A to Be Available for Pre-Orders

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5A, Mi TV will be available with certain offers.

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale will be held on Mi.com and Flipkart
  • All three variants of the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A will be up for grabs
  • Redmi 5A pre-orders are on Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the company's range of Mi TV smart televisions will be up for purchase at 12pm on Friday, August 3 via the flash sale method. The sale will be held simultaneously on Mi.com and Flipkart today. Apart from that, the budget Redmi 5A will be up for pre-orders on Mi.com starting noon today. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was initially launched in India in February this year and has frequently been up for flash sales and open sales ever since. The affordable Redmi 5A was launched in November of last year, but is still subjected to regular flash sales.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage goes up to Rs. 16,999. The phone is sold on Mi.com and Flipkart in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. Bundled offers on Mi.com include Rs. 2,200 cashback with Jio and a free 3-month Hungama Music subscription.

The Redmi 5A price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model. Colour options include Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold. The company is touting Jio cashback of Rs. 2,200 for users availing the Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 prepaid pack. Users can also avail a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Music with the purchase of this handset from Mi.com.

Lastly, all three variants of the Mi TV lineup will be up for grabs in the flash sale today. The most premium of the lot, the 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 is priced at Rs. 44,999 in the country, and comes with free 3-months subscriptions to Hungama Play and Sony LIV on Mi.com. The two variants in the Mi TV 4A are priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A full-HD model and Rs. 13,999 for the 32-inch variant with an HD panel.

We spoke about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Mi TV 4 on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi 5A

Redmi 5A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Extremely affordable
  • Good performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Nothing new compared to the Redmi 4A
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 5A review
Display5.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 7.1.2
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi TV, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A
Facebook Page's Removal Angers Washington Protest Organisers
Apple Asked to Pay $145 Million in Damages to Canada's WiLan
Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sales in India Today, Redmi 5A to Be Available for Pre-Orders
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Teased
  2. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin August 15: All You Need to Know
  3. Netflix Announces Baahubali Prequel Series
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Release Date, Launch Offers Spotted
  6. Honor Play First Impressions
  7. Vivo Nex, V9 to Be Available at Rs. 1,947 in Freedom Carnival Sale
  8. iPhone 2018 Dummy Leak Tips Design Differences Between the 3 Variants
  9. Moto Z3, Motorola One, Motorola One Power Launch Expected Today
  10. Amazon's the Biggest in Online Shopping, but Not Always the Best
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.