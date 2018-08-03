Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the company's range of Mi TV smart televisions will be up for purchase at 12pm on Friday, August 3 via the flash sale method. The sale will be held simultaneously on Mi.com and Flipkart today. Apart from that, the budget Redmi 5A will be up for pre-orders on Mi.com starting noon today. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was initially launched in India in February this year and has frequently been up for flash sales and open sales ever since. The affordable Redmi 5A was launched in November of last year, but is still subjected to regular flash sales.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage goes up to Rs. 16,999. The phone is sold on Mi.com and Flipkart in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. Bundled offers on Mi.com include Rs. 2,200 cashback with Jio and a free 3-month Hungama Music subscription.

The Redmi 5A price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model. Colour options include Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold. The company is touting Jio cashback of Rs. 2,200 for users availing the Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 prepaid pack. Users can also avail a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Music with the purchase of this handset from Mi.com.

Lastly, all three variants of the Mi TV lineup will be up for grabs in the flash sale today. The most premium of the lot, the 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 is priced at Rs. 44,999 in the country, and comes with free 3-months subscriptions to Hungama Play and Sony LIV on Mi.com. The two variants in the Mi TV 4A are priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A full-HD model and Rs. 13,999 for the 32-inch variant with an HD panel.

We spoke about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Mi TV 4 on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

