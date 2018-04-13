Redmi Note 5 Pro Pre-Order Sale Today at 12pm at Mi.com

The Redmi Note 5 Pro will be sold without flash sale today at 12pm as Xiaomi readies to host a pre-order sale for the popular smartphone. Fans looking to get their hands on Redmi Note 5 Pro will have to head to Mi.com, the official Xiaomi website, and place the order or pre-payment basis — this means they cannot opt for cash on delivery as a payment option. The primary benefit of the Redmi Note 5 Pro pre-order sale is that customers won’t have to rush to add the phone in the cart; instead, they will be assured of the delivery of the product with promise of guaranteed priority (which generally means five business days).

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro in two variants in February, and has made it available via weekly flash sales on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home offline stores. However, due to the popularity of the smartphone, it has been difficult for many a buyer to get their hands on the device. Apart from the handset, its sibling Redmi Note 5, Mi TV 4A 43-inch and 32-inch variants, and Mi TV 4 55-inch model will also be for grabs today at 12pm on Mi.com.

Redmi Note 5 price in India, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India is Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. On the other hand, Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM model costs Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Both smartphones have a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and bezel-less design, and battery capacity of 4000mAh and fast-charging.

There’s Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 software, 2GHz oct-core Snapdragon 625 processor, and microSD card support up to 128GB in the Redmi Note 5. For optics, buyers get a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone dual-LED flash, while a 5-megapixel sensor does duty for selfies.

Redmi Note 5 Pro is also based on MIUI 9, but is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor with 64GB internal storage (both variants). It has a dual camera setup on the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. In the front is a 20-megapixel camera, with a LED selfie flash.

Mi TV 4A price in India, specifications, features

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A price in India is Rs. 22,999, while the 32-inch Mi TV 4A will be available at Rs. 13,999. As for launch offers, the Mi TV 4A models come with Rs. 2,200 instant cashback with a JioFi connection. In terms of specifications, the 43-inch model sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The two Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM, and come with 8GB of internal storage.

Mi TV 4 price in India, specifications, features

The Mi TV 4 price in India is Rs. 39,999, and has a 55-inch Ultra-HD display. As for launch offers, Xiaomi had announced that buyers will get free 3-month subscriptions (worth Rs. 619) to Sony Liv and Hungama Play, the Mi IR cable (worth Rs. 299), and on-site installation worth Rs. 1,099 for free. The 11-button Mi Remote that's bundled with the TV can be used to control a set-top box apart from the television itself, using the Mi IR cable priced at Rs. 299.

As for specifications, the Mi TV 4 model has a LED display with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and HDR, and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. Notably, the panel offers a viewing angle of 178-degrees and has a response time of 8ms. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics. It comes with 2GB of RAM and features 8GB of storage. It also features Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio, with two 8W duct inverted speakers, as well as Xiaomi's AI-powered PatchWall UI that has been redesigned for the Indian market. The PatchWall UI offers personalised recommendations and universal search.

Can Xiaomi shake up the TV market in India? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.