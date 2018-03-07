Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 5 Pro Users Report Low Volume Issue, Xiaomi Releases Fix With MIUI 9.2.5.0 OTA Update

 
, 07 March 2018
Redmi Note 5 Pro Users Report Low Volume Issue, Xiaomi Releases Fix With MIUI 9.2.5.0 OTA Update

The headphone issue comes soon after Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 received the Face Unlock feature

Highlights

  • Some users reported low volume issue on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
  • It occurs when using headphones
  • Xiaomi has released MIUI 9.2.5.0 OTA update to fix the issue

Some Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users have complained about an issue that reduces the volume output, specifically when using a headset. The affected Redmi Note 5 Pro users reported the problem on the Mi Community forums. Xiaomi has addressed it by releasing an MIUI 9.2.5.0 OTA (over-the-air) update that is already rolling out for all the Redmi Note 5 Pro users. The new issue notably emerges days after the release of a Face Unlock feature for the handset. The issue, which has impacted some users - as per the posts on Mi Community, drops the volume output when using headphones. However, it doesn't apparently affect the volume output from the loudspeaker.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, a Xiaomi spokesperson said, "We received feedback from Redmi Note 5 Pro users about the audio output via the 3.5mm jack. We have addressed the issue and users are already starting to see an OTA (MIUI v9.2.5.0) update which fixes the issue." You can check the availability of the new update by going to the Settings > System updates option or by using the Updater app.

Xiaomi's quick response to the Redmi Note 5 Pro volume issue shows how the Chinese company wants to continue making the competition tougher for other smartphone vendors. Last month, the company released MIUI 9.2.4 OTA update to bring its Face Unlock feature on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The dual-SIM smartphone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 13,999. It has a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display, octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB and 6GB RAM options, dual rear camera setup, and a 4000mAh battery.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review

Display

5.99-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

20-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Further reading: Android, India, MIUI, MIUI 9.2.5.0, Mobiles, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Redmi Note 5 Pro Users Report Low Volume Issue, Xiaomi Releases Fix With MIUI 9.2.5.0 OTA Update
 
 

Google Pixel 2
