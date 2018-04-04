Xiaomi India has announced that the 2018 edition of the Mi Fan Festival will be held on April 5 and 6 in the country. The limited period sale will include special discounts on smartphones and wearables, coupons, as well as customised product combos will be up for grabs on Thursday and Friday. Apart from that, buyers of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be entitled to a complimentary pair of Mi Earphones during the sale period. Xiaomi has also tied up with social streaming platform musical.ly to offers customers a chance to win a Mi MIX 2S from March 31-April 6.

While the Chinese electronics maker hasn't yet announced as to what the magnitude of discount will be on its range of products, it has mentioned that a social campaign will be held starting at 10am on April 2 till 11pm on April 4 that will entail unlocking of discounts on smartphones and Mi Band upon reaching "certain likes" by inviting friends to like the product.

Further, discount coupons worth Rs. 40 lakhs are also up for grabs. Eligibility for coupons will be decided upon creating teams and inviting other users to join those teams. The offer page states that a Rs. 300 coupon will be available for users with at least 2 friends in the team. Coupons will be made available starting 12pm on April 4.

Separately, Xiaomi is also said to offer surprise product combinations under the "Crazy Combos" offer that will be held at 1pm on April 5 and April 6. For that, Xiaomi has advised buyers to sign in by 12.55pm on both days and place the order as the clock strikes 1. Lastly, another campaign titled "Color Our Planet" will run from April 2-6 enabling users to win Redmi 5A units.

