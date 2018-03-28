Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Up for Grabs Today in 12pm Flash Sale

The Redmi Note 5 and its sibling Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for purchase today as Xiaomi hosts yet another flash sale for the two smartphones. The popular duo sports large displays, big batteries, high-resolution cameras, and deliver decent performance without breaking the bank. Redmi Note 5 Pro is, in fact, one of the few smartphones with 6GB RAM under Rs. 20,000, and among our pick for the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 these days. Similarly, Redmi Note 5 provides competitive features in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment. Like before, fans need to head to Flipkart and Mi.com to try their luck in the flash sale. A banner on the Flipkart home page mentions the smartphones will be available on no-cost EMIs on payments made with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Redmi Note 5 price in India

Redmi Note 5 price in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option is Rs. 9,999, while buyers will have to shell out Rs. 11,499 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the starting price in India for Redmi Note 5 Pro is Rs. 13,999, and the model will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option of the same handset will cost Rs. 16,999. Xiaomi is giving away an ultra-slim case for free with both smartphones, while Jio is providing cashback worth Rs. 2,200 (in the form of vouchers) and up to 4.5TB data. Those who make the payment on Mi.com using Paytm will get Rs. 600 cashback; buyers will also get a free 3-month subscription for Hungama Music.

Redmi Note 5 specifications, features

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 (Review) runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is clocked at up to 2GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor on the Redmi Note 5 that comes with an f/2.2 aperture and is in 1.25-micron pixel size. The rear camera sensor is powered by PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) technology and supports EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) alongside sporting an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED selfie flash module. There are 32GB and 64GB storage variants, both of which are expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB and packs a 4000mAh battery. The handset measures 158.5x75.45x8.05mm and weighs 180 grams. The phone comes in multiple colour options, including Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold.

Like its sibling, the dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and has an identical 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The presence of the Snapdragon 636 SoC is touted to make the Redmi Note 5 Pro the "fastest Redmi Note ever" with an AnTuTu score of 109,692. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and recently got an update that added face unlock to its list of features.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module. There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams. It comes in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

