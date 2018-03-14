The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones will go on sale in India once again, hours ahead of the Redmi 5 India launch event. As before, the new Redmi Note 5 series handsets will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com websites starting 12pm IST. Considering the popularity of the affordable Redmi Note 5 and its Pro sibling, it is likely stocks will run out within a few minutes of the flash sale opening. Offline buyers can head to Mi Home stores or Xiaomi offline partner stores to get their hands on the popular phones as well, though there is a small premium to pay if they choose the latter route. And, of course, those who get to order online will not be able to use the Cash on Delivery option.

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India begins at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in multiple colour options, including Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold. Coming to the other model, the Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 16,999. It comes in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

As announced at the time of their launch earlier this month, Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to give buyers cashback vouchers worth Rs. 2,200 and up to 4.5TB of 4G data on the Jio network. The Redmi Note models also come bundled with an ultra-slim case.

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 (Review) runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is clocked at up to 2GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor on the Redmi Note 5 that comes with an f/2.2 aperture and is in 1.25-micron pixel size. The rear camera sensor is powered by PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) technology and supports EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) alongside sporting an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED selfie flash module. There are 32GB and 64GB storage variants, both of which are expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB and packs a 4000mAh battery. The handset measures 158.5x75.45x8.05mm and weighs 180 grams.

Like its subling, the dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and has an identical 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The presence of the Snapdragon 636 SoC is touted to make the Redmi Note 5 Pro the "fastest Redmi Note ever" with an AnTuTu score of 109,692. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and recently got an update that added face unlock to its list of features.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module. There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.