Redmi Note 5 Pro Launched in China as Redmi Note 5, With Some Upgrades

Xiaomi has been on a smartphone announcement spree for the past couple of months and it seems the phone maker is not willing to stop anytime soon. In an interesting development, the company has launched a new Redmi Note 5 model in China, with design and features almost completely identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro launched in India. The phone also comes with several AI-focused features that claim to enhance Bokeh mode, beautification, and offers face unlock features. Just to be clear, the Redmi 5 Plus was launched as the Redmi Note 5 in India - however, there was no comparable Redmi Note 5 Pro version in China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (China) price, availability

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 5 has been priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage version. The phone will be available in the same Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (China) specifications

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 5 sports the same 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) 18:9 display and runs MIUI 9 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage. To recall, the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India has only 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variants.

In terms of camera specifications, the handset features a vertical dual rear camera setup that gets a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The major difference between the Indian version (Redmi Note 5 Pro) and the Chinese Redmi Note 5 is that the latter has a larger 1.4-micron pixel sensor (1.25-micron pixel sensor on Indian variant) and a larger aperture of f/1.9 (f/2.2 on Indian) for the primary rear. It also gains dual-pixel PDAF, unlike the India model, which just has PDAF. There is also a 13-megapixel front sensor with AI and HDR for selfies and video calling; the Indian Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 20-megapixel front camera.

Additionally, there is a 4000mAh battery backing the internals. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (the Indian model has Quick Charge 2.0). Dimensions of the phone are 158.6x75.4x8.05mm and weight is 181 grams - the exact same dimensions as the Redmi Note 5 Pro.