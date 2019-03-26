Redmi Note 5 Pro has started receiving the MIUI 10 9.3.25 Closed Beta ROM based on Android 9 Pie, hinting at am imminent stable release in the future. In February, Xiaomi took registrations for testing the beta update, and it is now finally rolling out the first update. Do note, because it's the first beta update with Android Pie, it could be riddled with plenty of bugs. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in February 2018 with Android Nougat out-of-the-box. The phone got updated to MIUI 10 last year in September, and it is now set to get Android Pie soon.

Redmi Note 5 Pro users have been confirming the arrival of the Android Pie beta update on the MIUI forums. XDA Developers has published links of the update, but we would recommend caution before you decide to download it, as Xiaomi has officially rolled out the update in closed beta, which means only a few users are intended to receive it. The beta version that brings Android Pie for Redmi Note 5 Pro users is MIUI 10 9.3.25 beta. It is reported to measure 1.7GB in size, and one user notes that the update brings dark mode, MIUI notification style changes, new options in Settings, and more.

To recall, the Redmi Note 5 Pro beta registration window for testing the Android Pie update was open till March 15. It is likely that the process for the open beta will begin soon.

In January, the Redmi Note 5 Pro received a price cut in India. The 4GB RAM variant received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, while the 6GB RAM variant received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. After the price cut, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, while its 6GB RAM model is available at Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available through all retail channels, including the Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Mi.com as well as offline stores.