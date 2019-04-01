Technology News
Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update, Brings Many Fixes

01 April 2019
Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5 Pro users are now getting another Android Pie beta update
  • It brings along March security patch, fixes to lock screen and passwords
  • The update fixes errors to virus scanning and status bar

Redmi Note 5 Pro received its first Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.25 Global Beta ROM update last week. Now, another update has started rolling out for Redmi Note 5 Pro users. Xiaomi has published links to update to the latest MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta ROM version for Redmi Note 5 Pro users. This new update largely brings fixes related to the lock screen, password and PINs, battery indicator in the notification shade, and also brings along the March Android security patch.

Xiaomi has published links for the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta ROM update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro users on its forums. If you are running on the beta version, Redmi Note 5 Pro users can update using the Recovery ROM method and the Fastboot ROM method. In both cases, you will require to flash your phone, and a step by step guide for the two methods has been detailed. Do back up your smartphone, as the manual flashing process wipes out data.

The Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta ROM changelog consists of the March Android security patch, and a whole set of fixes and improvements. The update fixes errors cropping up while entering passwords and PINs, a virus scanning issue that started over after users tapped the results of a completed scan, a status bar issue that didn't allow the battery indicator to disappear when the notification shade was opened on the lock screen. Other improvements include adding passwords while transparent wallpapers are applied, and fixing of issues with displaying notifications on the Lock screen. To recall, the MIUI 10 9.3.25 Global Beta update in closed beta also brought the system-wide dark mode feature, something that's not been brought to the open beta.

In January, the Redmi Note 5 Pro received a price cut in India. The 4GB RAM variant received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, while the 6GB RAM variant received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. After the price cut, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, while its 6GB RAM model is available at Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available through all retail channels, including the Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Mi.com as well as offline stores.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 5 Pro, MIUI 10, MIUI 10 Global Beta
Vivo V15
