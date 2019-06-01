Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro have started receiving MIUI 10.3 Global Stable update that brings Android 9 Pie. The latest update includes a system-wide Dark Mode for both the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones. Multiple users have confirmed the rollout of the MIUI 10.3 Global Stable update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro in India. Notably, the new software update comes just days after Xiaomi was reported to have brought MIUI 10.3.1 update to the Redmi Note 5 in China.

According to the user reports published on the MIUI Community forums, the MIUI 10.3 Global Stable update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro is currently rolling out in India with a package size of around 1.6GB. The update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro carries software version MIUI 10.3.1.0.PEIMIXM, whereas its iteration for the Redmi 6 Pro is MIUI 10.3.2.0.PDMMIXM. Both handsets have received the May 2019 Android security patch alongside other key changes.

In the list of major changes that are a part of the latest MIUI Global Stable updates for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 Pro, the system-wide Dark Mode is perhaps the most significant one. It lets users change the background colour from the default white to black. This helps to reduce eyestrain and provides a fresh look and feel to the custom interface.

Usual Android Pie features and a gesture-based navigation system are also available through the new MIUI update. Furthermore, the update brings face unlock support for securing installed apps.

You can check the availability of the MIUI 10.3 Global Stable update on your Redmi Note 5 Pro or Redmi 6 Pro by going to Settings > About phone > System update. It is recommended to back up your personal data before proceeding for the update. FoneArena first spotted the user reports confirming the update rollout.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India back in February last year with MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. The phone received an update to Android Oreo with MIUI 9.5 on top in June last year. Furthermore, the company released MIUI 10.9.3 Global Beta update with Android Pie for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in April.

The Redmi 6 Pro, on the other hand, debuted in India back in September last year with MIUI 9 on top of Android Oreo. The phone received MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM based on Android Oreo in November, and in February, Xiaomi started calling Beta testers to test an Android Pie update for the affordable phone.

Last month, Xiaomi released the MIUI 10.3.2 Global Stable update for the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The new software version brought Android Pie to the smartphone in India alongside improving its system stability and security.

The Redmi Note 5 also recently started getting MIUI 10.3.1 Stable update in China that includes Android Pie. However, the Redmi Note 5 model in India is yet to receive the latest update.