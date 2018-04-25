Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 5 Available in 24-Hour Open Sale Today via Mi.com

, 25 April 2018
Redmi Note 5 Available in 24-Hour Open Sale Today via Mi.com

Both Redmi Note 5 variant, in all 4 colour options, are up for grabs in the open sale

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5 to be available from 12am on Wednesday
  • Smartphone to be available without flash sale for 24 hours
  • It can be purchased only via Mi.com

Redmi Note 5 (Review) fans will have another opportunity to try their luck as Xiaomi is hosting an open sale for the popular smartphone once again. Previously, the Redmi Note 5 was made available in various flash sales, but the latest details confirm that the handset will undergo a 24-hour open sale. The Redmi Note 5 sale will be held just on Mi.com and it started at 12am IST tonight. Notably, Redmi Note 5 Pro - which is, arguably, the more popular Redmi phone - will not be sold in this day-long sale. Interestingly, this sale comes within days of the launch of the stock Android-based Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, which has hardware similar to that of the Pro model but is priced closer to Redmi Note 5; the new Asus phone will go on sale for the first time next Thursday, May 3.

In February this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 packing running Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9. Called Redmi 5 Plus in China, the smartphone replaced one of the most popular handsets in India, the Redmi Note 4. In a tweet on Tuesday, Xiaomi India informed about the new sale. Both the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the handset are available in the sale, as are all the colour options.

Redmi Note 5 price in India, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India is Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. As announced at the time of its launch, Xiaomi has partnered with Jio to give buyers cashback vouchers worth Rs. 2,200 and up to 4.5TB of 4G data on the Jio network. The Redmi Note model also comes bundled with a few other offers from MobiKwik, Hungama Music, and more.

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 runs MIUI 9.5 based on Android Nougat, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is clocked at up to 2GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor on the Redmi Note 5 that comes with an f/2.2 aperture and is in 1.25-micron pixel size. The rear camera sensor is powered by PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) technology and supports EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) alongside sporting an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED selfie flash module. There are 32GB and 64GB storage variants, both of which are expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Further, the Redmi Note 5 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB and packs a 4000mAh battery. The handset measures 158.5x75.45x8.05mm and weighs 180 grams.

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Above-average camera quality
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM design
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 price, Redmi Note 5 Price in India, Redmi Note 5 Specifications, Mobiles, Android
Redmi Note 5 Available in 24-Hour Open Sale Today via Mi.com
 
 

JBL
