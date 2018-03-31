Redmi Note 5 MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out in India

Redmi Note 5 units have started receiving the latest MIUI 9.5 Global stable build. The MIUI 9.5.4.0.NCFMIFA update brings several new features, optimisations, and bug fixes to the successor to Redmi Note 4, which also received the update earlier this week. The new Redmi Note 5 software update comes on the heels of Xiaomi announcing that 30 smartphones - including the dated Mi 3 and Redmi 3 - will get the MIUI 9.5 build via over-the-air (OTA) update in April.

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi in February launched the Redmi Note 5 packing running Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9. Called Redmi 5 Plus in China, the smartphone replaced one of the most popular handsets in India, the Redmi Note 4, and is priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants, respectively. This mid-range smartphone has now received its latest MIUI update, albeit based on Android Nougat. Interestingly, while there was a rollout of a nightly build of MIUI 9.5 to select Redmi Note 4 users, the Redmi Note 5 has directly received a wider rollout.

The MIUI 9.5.3.0.NEGMIFA update for the Redmi Note 5 comes with several bug fixes, quick search options, the option to resume interrupted transfers in the Mi Mover app without starting over, an optimised browser kernel, a revamped start page, sound recording options for the screen recorder app, and more. The full changelog is detailed in an Mi thread.

The update will roll out in the next few days, to the smartphone via OTA. Alternatively, Redmi Note 5 users can check for updates by going into Settings > About phone > System updates. Also, you can flash the ROM via recovery method (file size of 1.4GB) or via fastboot method (file size of 2GB).