Redmi Note 5 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.1 Stable Update with Android 9 Pie: Report

The new MIUI update will roll out internationally soon.

By | Updated: 31 May 2019 15:41 IST
Redmi Note 5 was launched in February 2018

  • MIUI 10.3.1 is being rolled out to Redmi Note 5
  • The update is only available for users in China as of now
  • The new update brings a tonne of changes

Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out a new software update for its Redmi Note 5 smartphone. This bumps the software version on the phone to MIUI 10.3.1 that is based on Android 9 Pie. At the moment the new update is only available for users in China but it is believed to be soon rolled out in other markets around the globe as well. The update comes with a pretty lengthy changelog and brings a ton of new features to the Redmi Note 5 smartphone.

According to a report in GizChina, with the new update, the Redmi Note 5 will start supporting unlocking apps via face unlock. The album app will now let users add photo text watermark while editing and also, there are a variety of art watermark styles added as well. Xiao AI can now be activated through a new voice wake-up feature. As for gaming, the game acceleration feature adds a floating window function that allows the phone to display the gaming state using the floating window. Additionally, fixes have been made in the clock, calculator, weather and the settings app as well.

The MIUI 10.3.1 update is only rolling out for users in China at the moment. But, we can expect the company to bring the update for users outside China pretty soon, especially in India, considering it is a very important market for Xiaomi.

Redmi Note 5 price, key specs

To recall, the Redmi Note 5 was launched in India in February 2018 at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The phone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood, coupled with either 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of optics, there's a 12-megapixel rear camera that has an aperture of f/2.2 and PDAF. There's a 5-megapixel camera at the front to take care of selfies.

Comments

