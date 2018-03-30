Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A Available Today at 12pm in Flash Sale

Xiaomi fans looking to buy the Redmi Note 5 will have another opportunity to try their luck as the Chinese brand is hosting a flash sale once again. This is the second time this month Xiaomi has hosted the Redmi Note 5 flash sale on a Friday (the handset usually goes on sale on Wednesdays). Along with it, the two siblings of the popular model — namely Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A — will also be up for grabs in India via surprise flash sales. The Redmi Note 5 flash sale will be held on both Flipkart and Mi.com, Redmi 5 on Amazon India only, and Redmi 5A at just Mi.com; all three are scheduled for 12pm IST today. The official Xiaomi website also mentions Redmi Y1 Lite will be up for grabs too, but the smartphone has been on open sale on Amazon India for several weeks now. Notably, Redmi Note 5 Pro — arguably, the most popular of the Redmi phones — will not be sold today.

Redmi Note 5 price in India, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India is Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and bezel-less design. There’s Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 software, 2GHz oct-core Snapdragon 625 processor, and microSD card support up to 128GB. For optics, buyers get a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone dual-LED flash, while a 5-megapixel sensor does duty for selfies. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Infrared, microUSB 2.0, and fingerprint sensor. Battery capacity of Redmi Note 5 (Review) is 4000mAh, and it comes with fast-charging support.

Redmi 5 price in India, specifications

Redmi 5 (Review) is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s popular range of affordable smartphones in India. The Redmi 5 price in India is Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This handset also has a 18:9 display, though the screen size is slightly smaller at 5.7-inch; resolution is HD+ (720x1440 pixels). It is also based on MIUI 9, is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, and supports microSD cards of up to 128GB capacities. There’s a 12-megapixel camera with LED flash on the back, while a 5-megapixel selfie camera is in front. For connectivity, the phone uses Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Infrared, microUSB 2.0, and fingerprint sensor. Its 3300mAh battery supports fast-charging as well.

Redmi 5A price in India, specifications

The Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB option, while the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the handset costs Rs. 6,999. The Redmi 5A (Review) features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) display, MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot, with support for cards up to 256GB capacity. A 13-megapixel camera is on the rear, with a LED flash, while the front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. Its connectivity suite consists of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Infrared, and microUSB 2.0, and the battery capacity is 3000mAh.

