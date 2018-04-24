Xiaomi fans looking to buy the Redmi Note 5 (Review) will have another opportunity to try their luck as the Chinese brand is hosting a sale once again. Previously, the Redmi Note 5 was made available in various flash sales, but the latest details confirm that the handset will undergo a 24-hour sale. The Redmi Note 5 sale will be held just on Mi.com and it will start at 12am IST tonight. Notably, Redmi Note 5 Pro - which is, arguably, the more popular Redmi phone - will not be sold in this day-long sale.

In February this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 packing running Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9. Called Redmi 5 Plus in China, the smartphone replaced one of the most popular handsets in India, the Redmi Note 4. In a tweet on Tuesday, Xiaomi India informed about the new sale. Currently, there is no information on which variants of the handset will be available. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India is Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option.

As announced at the time of its launch, Xiaomi has partnered with Jio to give buyers cashback vouchers worth Rs. 2,200 and up to 4.5TB of 4G data on the Jio network. The Redmi Note model also comes bundled with a few other offers from MobiKwik, Hungama Music, and more.

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 runs MIUI 9.5 based on Android Nougat, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is clocked at up to 2GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor on the Redmi Note 5 that comes with an f/2.2 aperture and is in 1.25-micron pixel size. The rear camera sensor is powered by PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) technology and supports EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) alongside sporting an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED selfie flash module. There are 32GB and 64GB storage variants, both of which are expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Further, the Redmi Note 5 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB and packs a 4000mAh battery. The handset measures 158.5x75.45x8.05mm and weighs 180 grams.