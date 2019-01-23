NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 3 Now Receiving MIUI 10.2 as Final Software Update, Users Report

, 23 January 2019
Redmi Note 3 was launched in India back in October 2016 with MIUI 7 based on Android Lollipop

Highlights

  • MIUI 10.2 for Redmi Note 3 comes with the July Android security patch
  • The update is based on MIUI V10.2.1.0MHOMIXM build
  • It fixes a list of issues on Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 3 has started receiving the MIUI 10.2 update in India, as per user reports. The latest version comes as the final software update for the Redmi Note 3, as Xiaomi announced last month. Notably, the MIUI 10.2 update for the Redmi Note 3 doesn't come with the latest and the greatest Android Pie. It is instead based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The update also comes with the July 2018 Android security patch. Multiple users have confirmed the rollout of MIUI 10.2 for the Redmi Note 3 on the Mi Community forums.

As per the screenshots provided by the users on the Mi Community forums, the MIUI 10.2 update for the Redmi Note 3 comes in 178MB of download size. The update is based on MIUI V10.2.1.0MHOMIXM build and carries the July 2018 Android security patch.

The official changelog available on the update screen shows that the latest MIUI version for the Redmi Note 3 comes with a list of bug fixes. It address issues related to the floating notifications, fingerprint sensor, earphone icon, and scrolling screenshots. Also, the update fixes UI elements related to the front and rear camera sensors during video calls. Xiaomi has also apparently fixed the recorder to show you updated recording status in the notification panel when a recording is paused.

You can check the availability of the MIUI 10.2 update on your Redmi Note 3 by going to Settings > About phone > System update. The update's availability was first reported by Fonearena.

It is worth noting here that Xiaomi last month announced that MIUI 10.2 would the last final software update for the Redmi Note 3 and Mi 5.

"We have confirmed with MIUI MIUI Global ROM developer team that there will be no Global Beta update for Mi 5 & Redmi Note 3 Pro, except for the last stable ROM that comes in the near future. And Beta Team for Mi 5 and Redmi Note 3 Pro will be disbanded after its release," a moderator had written on Xiaomi's MIUI Official Forum last month.

Redmi Note 3 Review

To recall, the Redmi Note 3 was launched in India back in March 2016. The smartphone had debuted with MIUI 7 based on Android Lollipop and emerged as one of the most selling models by Xiaomi.

 

Jagmeet Singh
