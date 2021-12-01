Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, and Poco M4 details have appeared online, suggesting that Xiaomi could be working on four new devices as part of its 5G-enabled smartphone series. The company has already launched Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 5G (launched in India as the Redmi Note 11T), Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in China. The company is tipped to be working on four new handsets that could feature either Snapdragon or MediaTek SoCs.

These smartphones will be aimed at the global market and two of these devices could be launched as Poco devices in India and other global markets, according to a report by Xiaomiui. The company is yet to officially announce any details regarding these smartphones, but the report suggests that these handsets could sport similar specifications, designs similar to the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro, and feature French codenames.

Redmi Note 11T Pro/ Poco M4 specifications (expected)

The first smartphone is reportedly Veux, and is expected to feature either a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, or a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor depending on the market, according to the report. The phone is said to feature an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02A macro sensor.

While the report states that the processor on the smartphone is currently unknown, Redmi Note 11T Pro is said to be available in global markets as well as China bearing the model number KS6, which suggests that it could be the successor of the Redmi Note 10 Pro that has a K6 model number.

Redmi Note 11T Pro could also be launched in a K6P model as a Poco device, and could feature identical specifications as its sibling. The smartphone may be launched as Poco M4, according to the report. Redmi Note 11T Pro is tipped to launch with a Snapdragon chipset, which means that the Poco M4 could also feature the same SoC under the hood.

The company launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30, as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China in October. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and comes with a 90Hz display as well as a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications (expected)

Launched in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to launch with a Snapdragon chipset featuring a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro sensor in other markets.

The report also suggests that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will have the codename Spes outside China, with another NFC-enabled variant codenamed Spesn. However, there is no mention of the chipset or whether the smartphone will launch in India.

Redmi Note 11S specifications (expected)

Redmi Note 11S will be powered by a MediaTek SoC and is codenamed Viva and Vida, according to the report. While this device has a K6T model number, another K7S model is also reportedly in the works, which is codenamed Miel. Both phones will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek SoC and the K7S model is said to launch in India.

The K6T model of the Redmi Note 11S could feature a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro camera, while the K7S model could feature a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV6480 main camera, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro camera, says the report.

The report also mentions another K7S model that could be in the works with the codename Miel_pro. It is said to also feature the 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor expected on the K6T model. Finally, a K7P model codenamed Fleur is also expected to arrive in global markets as a Poco device, featuring the same specifications as the K7S model, according to the report. Xiaomi is yet to announce any details regarding these devices, but the report states that they can be expected to arrive by Q1 2022.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.