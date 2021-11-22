Technology News
Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch

Alongside Xiaomi, Amazon has started teasing the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 November 2021 18:25 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11T 5G may just be a rebranded Redmi Note 11

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G teased to have fastest 5G experience in Redmi series
  • New Redmi phone may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G is confirmed to have support for seven 5G bands

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch is a few days away. But ahead of its formal announcement, Redmi parent Xiaomi has teased the Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications. Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain on Monday tweeted to highlight that Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first Redmi phone to come with a 6nm chipset. Although the exact details are yet to be announced, the chip could be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 — if we believe some recent rumours. Redmi India also announced that it conducted 5G trials for the Redmi Note 11T 5G by tying up with Reliance Jio.

Jain tweeted to emphasise on the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity SoC on the Redmi Note 11T 5G. He also claimed that the new model will be Redmi's fastest 5G phone.

 

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is speculated to be an Indian variant of the regular Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last month. It is, therefore, likely that the new phone will have the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that is also powering the Redmi Note 11.

Alongside Xiaomi, Amazon has started teasing the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India through a dedicated microsite. This indicates the availability of new Redmi phone through the online marketplace — in addition to Mi.com.

Redmi additionally announced its partnership with Jio for testing 5G connectivity on the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

“To verify the capability and performance of their upcoming device, the two companies conducted a 5G standalone lab trial, and tested the device through various scenarios, thereby ensuring enhanced 5G end-user experiences,” the company said.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is confirmed to have seven bands including SA: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78. However, exact performance results of the phone are yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Russian Government Increases Scrutiny of Crypto Market to Trace, Prevent Tax Evasion

