Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch is a few days away. But ahead of its formal announcement, Redmi parent Xiaomi has teased the Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications. Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain on Monday tweeted to highlight that Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first Redmi phone to come with a 6nm chipset. Although the exact details are yet to be announced, the chip could be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 — if we believe some recent rumours. Redmi India also announced that it conducted 5G trials for the Redmi Note 11T 5G by tying up with Reliance Jio.

Jain tweeted to emphasise on the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity SoC on the Redmi Note 11T 5G. He also claimed that the new model will be Redmi's fastest 5G phone.

Excited to announce that the #NextGenRacer #RedmiNote11T5G will be the 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 ever #Redmi phone with a 𝟔𝐧𝐦 chipset!



🏁 Better thermals

🏁 Better battery life

🏁 Better performance

🏁 The fastest #5G smartphone from @RedmiIndia



I ❤️ #RedmiNotepic.twitter.com/hf0RizyCiB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 22, 2021

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is speculated to be an Indian variant of the regular Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last month. It is, therefore, likely that the new phone will have the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that is also powering the Redmi Note 11.

Alongside Xiaomi, Amazon has started teasing the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India through a dedicated microsite. This indicates the availability of new Redmi phone through the online marketplace — in addition to Mi.com.

Redmi additionally announced its partnership with Jio for testing 5G connectivity on the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

“To verify the capability and performance of their upcoming device, the two companies conducted a 5G standalone lab trial, and tested the device through various scenarios, thereby ensuring enhanced 5G end-user experiences,” the company said.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is confirmed to have seven bands including SA: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78. However, exact performance results of the phone are yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30.

