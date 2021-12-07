Redmi Note 11T 5G goes on sale in India today for the first time. The mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi was launched in India on November 30 and is essentially a rebranded version of the regular Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China in October. Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It also features a 90Hz refresh rate display and dual rear cameras. Redmi Note 11T 5G is the successor to Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in July.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India, sale

Launched late last month, the Redmi Note 11T 5G goes on sale in India today at 12pm IST (noon). It is offered in three variants. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes at Rs. 17,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant retails for Rs. 19,999. The Redmi smartphone comes in Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White colour options.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available to purchase on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, and select retail stores. Amazon is offering the smartphone with an EMI starting at Rs. 800. On Mi.com, the smartphone is offered with up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount when using ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Redmi Note 11T 5G runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. It also gets a RAM booster feature that effectively increases the usable RAM by up to 3GB.

For optics, the Redmi Note 11T 5G gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Redmi Note 11T 5G include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support. The IP53-rated smartphone measures 163.56x75.78x8.75mm and weighs 195 grams.

