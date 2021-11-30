Technology News
Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 16,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 November 2021 12:56 IST
Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 11T 5G will go on sale in India from December 7

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 11
  • The new Redmi phone features a 90Hz display
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G comes in three distinct colour options

Redmi Note 11T 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Redmi phone is essentially a rebranded version of the regular Redmi Note 11 5G that Xiaomi launched in China last month. The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a 90Hz display and carries dual rear cameras. It also features a hole-punch display design and includes fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in India in July. It competes against the likes of the Realme 8s 5G, iQoo Z3, and the Lava Agni 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India, launch offers

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models that are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes in Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White colours and will go on sale starting December 7 through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and select retail stores.

Launch offers on the Redmi Note 11T 5G include an introductory discount of Rs. 1,000. Customers purchasing the phone using an ICICI Bank credit card or EMI transactions are also eligible for an instant discount of Rs. 1,000.

To give some perspective, the Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration. The phone also had a 6GB + 128GB option that was priced at Rs. 15,999.

The original Redmi Note 11 5G debuted in China with a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100) for the 4GB + 128GB option. The Chinese variant also has 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,300), CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700), and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11T 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Xiaomi has also preloaded a RAM Booster feature that essentially uses the built-in storage on the phone to virtually add up to 3GB of additional RAM for multitasking. The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 11T 5G carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens on top.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that supports double-tap shortcuts for enabling the voice assistant and launching the camera.

On the battery front, the Redmi Note 11T 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging (compatible charger in the box). The built-in battery is also claimed to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G carries an IP53-rated build that is touted to be splash water and dust resistant. Besides, it measures 163.56x75.78x8.75mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India, Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
The Book of Boba Fett to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English
Samsung Galaxy A23 Tipped to Launch in 4G and 5G Versions, Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera

Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Advertisement

