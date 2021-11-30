Technology News
  Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event, Expected Price, Specifications

Xiaomi will unveil the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India at 12pm today.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 November 2021 07:30 IST
Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @RedmiIndia

Redmi Note 11T 5G is teased to come with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G confirmed to feature 33W Pro fast charging support
  • The new Redmi Note phone is said to be available in three configurations
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to pack up to 128GB of onboard storage

Redmi Note 11T 5G is all set to launch in India today. The Xiaomi launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese electronics giant has revealed several details about the smartphone. Most recently, the company announced that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will support 33W Pro fast charging. Also, Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain tweeted to highlight that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first Redmi phone to come with a 6nm chipset.

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch details, expected price

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch event will begin today (November 30) at 12:00pm IST (noon). The virtual event will be livestreamed via the Redmi India YouTube channel and you can watch it right here via the embedded video below.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is tipped to be available in three configurations and come with up to 128GB of onboard storage. It is said to come as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in July. The handset is also speculated to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11 that the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi initially launched in China. It was also rebranded as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in global markets. If this is the case, then it may be priced in India around the Chinese pricing of the Redmi Note 11. To recall, the Redmi Note 11 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage top-end model costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,100). It was launched in Black Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Slight Mint colours in China.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications (expected)

So far, the company has confirmed a few specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G and these include a faster processor, fast charging, a higher screen refresh rate, and an upgraded camera over the Redmi Note 10T 5G. Redmi Note 11T 5G is teased to come with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate display. Further, the brand confirmed that the dual-SIM Redmi Note 11T 5G will support 33W Pro fast charging.

The handset is also expected to come in the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant — alongside 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. It is also tipped to come in Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White colour options. Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. The handset is tipped to pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The phone may feature a dual rear camera setup that is tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is tipped to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to have up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage as well. Further, it may pack a 5,000mAh battery that is confirmed to support 33W fast charging.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications, Redmi Note 11T 5G Price in India, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Steam Sets New Record With Over 27 Million Concurrent Active Users; Cyberpunk 2077 Becomes Global Top Seller

Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event, Expected Price, Specifications
