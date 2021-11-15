Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India is tipped to take place on November 30. The new Redmi Note phone is speculated to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last month. Alongside its launch date, some Redmi Note 11T 5G's specifications have also been tipped online ahead of an official announcement. The smartphone is said to be available in three configurations and to come in up to 128GB of onboard storage.

91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal reported the India launch date of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The smartphone is said to be available in the country as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in July. Although the pricing details about the Redmi Note 11T 5G are yet to be revealed, the phone is said to be designed to cater to the lower end of the mid-range spectrum in the Indian market.

The tipster has also claimed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant — alongside its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. Furthermore, the phone is speculated to have three distinct colour options, namely Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications (expected)

Alongside the launch date and configurations, the tip claimed to have some specification details of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The smartphone is said to have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T 5G would come with a dual rear camera setup that is tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone is also rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to have up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

All the reported specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G are aligning with those of the Redmi Note 11 that debuted in China last month — alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. This corroborates an earlier report that also suggested the rebranding of the regular Redmi Note 11 for the Indian market. The phone was also rebadged as the Poco M4 Pro 5G last week.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is making an official announcement at 11:11am on Monday where we expect official details about the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India will be announced. Meanwhile, it is safe to consider the reported information with a pinch of salt.

