Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch Date Set for November 30, Specifications Suggested

Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to be launching in India in three different configurations.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 November 2021 11:57 IST
Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch Date Set for November 30, Specifications Suggested

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 11T 5G may just be the Redmi Note 11 (pictured) that was launched in China last month

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G launch date in India has been announced
  • The new Redmi Note phone is said to be available in three configurations
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G is tipped to have up to 8GB of RAM

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch date is set for November 30, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced on Monday. The new Redmi Note phone is speculated to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last month. In addition to its launch date, some Redmi Note 11T 5G's specifications have been tipped online ahead of an official announcement. The smartphone is said to be available in three configurations and to come with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch date

Redmi India posted a tweet on Monday to announce the official launch date of the Redmi Note 11T 5G in the country. The brand also sent a media invite for the launch that will take place virtually over social media. Further, a dedicated webpage has been created on Mi.com website to tease the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India.

 

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will come as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in July. The new phone is also speculated to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11 that Xiaomi brand Redmi initially launched in China. It was also rebranded as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in global markets.

A tipster has also claimed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant — alongside its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. Furthermore, the phone is speculated to have three distinct colour options, namely Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications (expected)

Although Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications are yet to be announced, the webpage created by Xiaomi shows that the new model will include features including faster processor, fast charging, higher screen refresh rate, and an upgraded camera over the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal has also leaked some specification details of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The smartphone is said to be available in the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant — alongside its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options — and come in three different colour options, namely Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White. It is also claimed to have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz refresh rate. Further, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T 5G would come with a dual rear camera setup that is tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone is also rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to have up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

All the reported specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G are aligning with those of the Redmi Note 11 that debuted in China last month — alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. This corroborates an earlier report that also suggested the rebranding of the regular Redmi Note 11 for the Indian market.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11T 5G price, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Elon Musk Offers to Sell More Tesla Stock in Sparring Session With Bernie Sanders Over Taxes
Bitcoin Price Barely Reacts to Taproot Update, Ether's Price Rally Eases Up
Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch Date Set for November 30, Specifications Suggested
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Ahead of Global Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Hands-On Image
  5. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  6. My Favourite Cryptos for 2022: Bitcoin, NFTs, and More
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications, Marketing Images Leak Online
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Rolls Out Android 12-Based One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 Phones, New Update for Galaxy Watch
  2. ACT Fibernet Offering Additional Speed Benefits Up to 500Mbps to Existing Customers Until November 30
  3. iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Mastodon Says Crypto, NFT Adoption Won't Ever Happen on the Platform
  5. Traders' Body Demands NCB Action Against Amazon for Alleged Sale of Marijuana on E-Commerce Site
  6. Apple TV+ Brings First Korean Series Dr. Brain After Rival Netflix's Squid Game Success
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Bans Over 25 Lakh Accounts in a Month to Curb Cheating
  8. Infinix Note 11i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Telenor Partners With Google Cloud to Digitalise Its Global Operations
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com