Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch date is set for November 30, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced on Monday. The new Redmi Note phone is speculated to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last month. In addition to its launch date, some Redmi Note 11T 5G's specifications have been tipped online ahead of an official announcement. The smartphone is said to be available in three configurations and to come with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi India posted a tweet on Monday to announce the official launch date of the Redmi Note 11T 5G in the country. The brand also sent a media invite for the launch that will take place virtually over social media. Further, a dedicated webpage has been created on Mi.com website to tease the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will come as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in July. The new phone is also speculated to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11 that Xiaomi brand Redmi initially launched in China. It was also rebranded as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in global markets.

A tipster has also claimed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant — alongside its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. Furthermore, the phone is speculated to have three distinct colour options, namely Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications (expected)

Although Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications are yet to be announced, the webpage created by Xiaomi shows that the new model will include features including faster processor, fast charging, higher screen refresh rate, and an upgraded camera over the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal has also leaked some specification details of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The smartphone is said to be available in the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant — alongside its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options — and come in three different colour options, namely Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White. It is also claimed to have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz refresh rate. Further, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T 5G would come with a dual rear camera setup that is tipped to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone is also rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to have up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

All the reported specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G are aligning with those of the Redmi Note 11 that debuted in China last month — alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. This corroborates an earlier report that also suggested the rebranding of the regular Redmi Note 11 for the Indian market.

