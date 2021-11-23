Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Come With 33W Pro Fast Charging Support, Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 11T 5G is teased to be powered by a MediaTek SoC based on 6nm process.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 November 2021 16:30 IST
Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Come With 33W Pro Fast Charging Support, Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 11T 5G is teased to come with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available via Amazon India
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G may be rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G China model
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 11T 5G is set to launch in India on November 30. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has teased the fast charging capabilities of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. In addition, Xiaomi' India's Managing Director and Global Vice-President, Manu Kumar Jain recently teased the possibility of a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor integrated into the phone. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is largely expected to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China earlier.

The company posted on the Redmi India Twitter account to tease that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will support 33W Pro fast charging. While the peak charging capabilities have been revealed, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the amount of time the battery takes to completely charge. If the Redmi Note 11T is indeed the same as the Chinese Redmi Note 11 5G variant, then it is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11T 5G has been teased via pages on Mi.com website and Amazon India as well. Past teasers suggest that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will feature a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and will be powered by a MediaTek processor based on the 6nm architecture. Given by past leaks, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will come as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in July. As mentioned, the new phone is also speculated to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G that Xiaomi brand Redmi initially launched in China. It was also rebranded as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in global markets.

Earlier leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 11T 5G may be made available in India in the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant — alongside its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. Furthermore, the phone is speculated to have three distinct colour options, namely Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Sotheby's Metaverse Gears for 'Biggest NFT Charity Auction', Proceeds Will Go to Healthcare Workers

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Come With 33W Pro Fast Charging Support, Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  4. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: The Entertainer
  5. Amazon Prime Is Going to Get Costlier From December 13: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Be First in the Series With a 6nm MediaTek SoC
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Infinix Inbook X1 Set to Launch Soon With All-Metal Body, Large Battery
  9. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  10. Priyanka Chopra Shows Up in The Matrix Resurrections Character Posters
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Come With 33W Pro Fast Charging Support, Ahead of Launch
  2. Sotheby's Metaverse Gears for 'Biggest NFT Charity Auction', Proceeds Will Go to Healthcare Workers
  3. FC Barcelona Cancels Ownix NFT Deal Two Weeks After Announcement
  4. Twitter to Combine Shopping and Livestreams, Teams Up With Walmart to Test New Feature
  5. Twitter May Be Able to Curb Hate Speech With Warnings, Study Finds
  6. Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  7. Amazon, Apple Handed EUR 200 Million Italian Fine for Alleged Collusion in Product Sales
  8. 'Not a Fad': Australian Senator Backs Bitcoin and Crypto Against 'Fearful' Authorities
  9. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Increase by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  10. Rare Seiko WristMac, the First 'True' Apple Watch From 1988, Up for Auction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com