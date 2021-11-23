Redmi Note 11T 5G is set to launch in India on November 30. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has teased the fast charging capabilities of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. In addition, Xiaomi' India's Managing Director and Global Vice-President, Manu Kumar Jain recently teased the possibility of a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor integrated into the phone. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is largely expected to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China earlier.

The company posted on the Redmi India Twitter account to tease that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will support 33W Pro fast charging. While the peak charging capabilities have been revealed, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the amount of time the battery takes to completely charge. If the Redmi Note 11T is indeed the same as the Chinese Redmi Note 11 5G variant, then it is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11T 5G has been teased via pages on Mi.com website and Amazon India as well. Past teasers suggest that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will feature a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and will be powered by a MediaTek processor based on the 6nm architecture. Given by past leaks, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will come as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in July. As mentioned, the new phone is also speculated to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11 5G that Xiaomi brand Redmi initially launched in China. It was also rebranded as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in global markets.

Earlier leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 11T 5G may be made available in India in the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant — alongside its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. Furthermore, the phone is speculated to have three distinct colour options, namely Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White.

