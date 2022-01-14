Technology News
Redmi Note 11S Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip 108-Megapixel Rear Primary Camera

Redmi Note 11S may feature a hole-punch display with centrally aligned cutout, the render shows.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 January 2022 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: xiaomiui.net

Redmi Note 11S alleged renders have been leaked and they suggest that the smartphone will come equipped with a 108-megapixel primary sensor in its rear quad camera setup. The renders also indicate that the phone may come with a hole-punch display with a centrally aligned cutout and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The renders come a day after Redmi India and Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain teased the India launch of the smartphone on Twitter. The phone will reportedly not be launched in China.

The alleged renders, along with the rumoured camera specifications, of Redmi Note 11S were shared by Xiaomiui. As seen in the images, the phone sports a hole-punch display with a cutout for selfie camera in the top centre position, and there is a thick chin. There is a rectangular rear camera module with four cameras and an LED flash. The module has “108MP AI Camera” written on it.

The publication also says that Redmi Note 11S will come with an 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel Omnivision OV2A macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The same camera configuration was also tipped by a report last year.

The publication also says that Redmi Note 11S will only be available in the Indian and global markets. Similarly, the Poco version of the same device, Poco M4 Pro 4G, is also claimed to be available only in the Indian and global markets.

Xiaomiui says that the codename of the smartphone is “miel” and the model number is K7S. Redmi Note 11S has reportedly been spotted on various certification websites. A handset bearing the model number 220111TSI was spotted on the BIS certification website, one with the model number 2201117SG and name Redmi Note 11S made it to the NTBC certification authority website, and ones with the model numbers 2201117TG, 2201117TY, and 2201117SY were spotted on the EEC certification website.

Redmi Note 11S is expected to debut in India soon, as the phone's launch has recently been teased by Jain on Twitter.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11S Specifications, Redmi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More

