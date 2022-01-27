Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch

Redmi Note 11S price in India is said to start at Rs. 17,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 January 2022 18:40 IST
Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11S comes with features including a 90Hz AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11S is said to debut in India in two different variants
  • The Redmi phone with 128GB storage could come at Rs. 19,999
  • Redmi Note 11S price starts at $249 in markets outside India

Redmi Note 11S price in India has been tipped online — ahead of the official launch. The new Redmi phone was globally announced on Wednesday as a slightly different model over the regular global variant of the Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11S carries features including a 90Hz AMOLED display and quad rear cameras. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and is paired with up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Redmi Note 11S launch in India is set for February 9.

Redmi Note 11S price in India (expected)

Redmi Note 11S price in India will start at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, according to a report by technology blog Passionategeekz. The phone is also said to be available in a 6GB + 128GB model that would be priced at Rs. 19,999.

The Redmi Note 11S was launched outside India at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the base 6GB + 64GB model. It also comes in the 6GB + 128GB option at $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500).

Official word about the India pricing of the Redmi Note 11S is yet to be officially released. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.

Redmi Note 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11S comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor. The Redmi Note 11S also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

For storage, the Redmi Note 11S has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone includes regular connectivity options including 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. It also comes with an Infrared (IR) blaster and has a USB Type-C port. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the Redmi Note 11S packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11S price in India, Redmi Note 11S specifications, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Playtime, Gaming Mode Launched in India
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11, Said to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Certification Hints at Upcoming Launch
  8. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Said to Launch in India on February 16
  9. Tata Sky Binge+ Reportedly Adding Netflix via OTA Update
  10. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro Appears on US FCC, Geekbench, HTML5Test; Global Launch Expected Soon
  2. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With 330W Output, Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  3. Elon Musk' McDonald Tweet Has Created a New Cryptocurrency Called Grimacecoin Which Is Likely Fake
  4. Realme 9 Pro 5G Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut in India on February 16
  5. Snapchat Releases Catalogue-Powered Shopping Lenses for a New AR Commerce Experience
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11, Said to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
  8. WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Playtime, Gaming Mode Launched in India
  9. YouTube Will Explore NFT Features for Video Creators, Says CEO Susan Wojcicki
  10. Intel Scores Major Win as Court Scraps $1.2 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.