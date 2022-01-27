Redmi Note 11S price in India has been tipped online — ahead of the official launch. The new Redmi phone was globally announced on Wednesday as a slightly different model over the regular global variant of the Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11S carries features including a 90Hz AMOLED display and quad rear cameras. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and is paired with up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Redmi Note 11S launch in India is set for February 9.

Redmi Note 11S price in India (expected)

Redmi Note 11S price in India will start at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, according to a report by technology blog Passionategeekz. The phone is also said to be available in a 6GB + 128GB model that would be priced at Rs. 19,999.

The Redmi Note 11S was launched outside India at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the base 6GB + 64GB model. It also comes in the 6GB + 128GB option at $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500).

Official word about the India pricing of the Redmi Note 11S is yet to be officially released. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.

Redmi Note 11S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 11S comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor. The Redmi Note 11S also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

For storage, the Redmi Note 11S has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone includes regular connectivity options including 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. It also comes with an Infrared (IR) blaster and has a USB Type-C port. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the Redmi Note 11S packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.