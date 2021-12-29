Technology News
Redmi Note 11S Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon

Redmi Note 11S could be launched in global markets with a MediaTek SoC.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2021 18:32 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (pictured) was launched with the Redmi Note 11 series in China back in October

Highlights
  • The certification websites do not mention Redmi Note 11S specifications
  • An earlier report tips Redmi Note 11S will sport a MediaTek SoC
  • Redmi Note 11S is tipped to launch in Q1 2022

Redmi Note 11S has been reportedly spotted on different certification websites, which suggests that Xiaomi could be working on launching the smartphone soon. The company launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China in October, comprising of Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ handsets. Redmi Note 11 5G was launched in India as the Redmi Note 11T, while details of the Redmi Note 11S were spotted online earlier this month, suggesting it could launch with a MediaTek SoC under the hood.

According to details shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, a handset bearing the model number 220111TSI has been spotted on the BIS certification website. Similarly, a smartphone with the model number 2201117SG (along with the name Redmi Note 11S has been spotted on the NTBC certification authority website. Meanwhile, a smartphone with the model numbers 2201117TG, 2201117TY, and 2201117SY have been spotted on the EEC certification website.

While these listings only show the model numbers and (in the case of Thailand's NTBC website) the name of the smartphone, the specifications of the smartphone have been teased by older reports. A report in early December stated that the Redmi Note 11S had been spotted with three different codenames — Viva, Vida, and Miel_pro — suggesting three different models.

According to the report, the Redmi Note 11S is said to be powered by a MediaTek SoC and a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera or a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV6480 as the primary camera, depending on the market. The smartphone will sport an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro camera, according to the report. Xiaomi is yet to announce any details regarding these devices, but the report states that they can be expected to arrive by Q1 2022, which would line up with the time of this year's Redmi Note 10 series launch in March 2021.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphone Brand Globally in Q3 2021: Counterpoint Research

