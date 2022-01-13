Technology News
Redmi Note 11S India Launch Teased by Company, Said to Be Coming Soon

Redmi Note 11S could come with a 108-megapixel primary camera.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 January 2022 13:05 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi India

Redmi Note 11S may pack a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11S could be powered by a MediaTek SoC
  • The phone is tipped to have three models
  • Redmi Note 11S has been spotted on various certification websites

Redmi Note 11S launch in India will happen soon, Redmi India has teased on Twitter, echoed by Xiaomi Global Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain. The handset has been in the news lately and spotted on various certification websites. Specifications of the rumoured phone have also been leaked and it is suggested that it could come with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera or a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV6480 as the primary camera. The company launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China in October.

The tweet shared by Manu Kumar Jain and Redmi India hints at the Redmi Note 11 series phone. With the use of "1S" instead of "IS", the company appears to be teasing the Redmi Note 11S. A handset with model number 220111TSI, tipped to be the Redmi Note 11S, has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website before, hinting at an India launch. Similarly, a smartphone with the model number 2201117SG along with the name Redmi Note 11S has been spotted on the NTBC certification authority website. Some phones with similar model numbers also made it to the EEC certification website.

Furthermore, the tweets and a press note sent to Gadgets 360 also highlight the camera of the smartphone, though the exact sensor setup is unclear. A report last month indicated that the Redmi Note 11S will come equipped with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera or a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV6480 as the primary camera, depending on the market. It is claimed to sport an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro camera. The phone may be powered by a MediaTek SoC.

The Redmi Note 11S was allegedly spotted with three different codenames — Viva, Vida, and Miel_pro — suggesting three different models.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11S Specifications, Redmi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme 9 Pro Sketch Surface Online, Suggests Triple Rear Cameras With Custom Sony Sensor

