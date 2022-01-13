Redmi Note 11S launch in India will happen soon, Redmi India has teased on Twitter, echoed by Xiaomi Global Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain. The handset has been in the news lately and spotted on various certification websites. Specifications of the rumoured phone have also been leaked and it is suggested that it could come with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera or a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV6480 as the primary camera. The company launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China in October.

The tweet shared by Manu Kumar Jain and Redmi India hints at the Redmi Note 11 series phone. With the use of "1S" instead of "IS", the company appears to be teasing the Redmi Note 11S. A handset with model number 220111TSI, tipped to be the Redmi Note 11S, has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website before, hinting at an India launch. Similarly, a smartphone with the model number 2201117SG along with the name Redmi Note 11S has been spotted on the NTBC certification authority website. Some phones with similar model numbers also made it to the EEC certification website.

Furthermore, the tweets and a press note sent to Gadgets 360 also highlight the camera of the smartphone, though the exact sensor setup is unclear. A report last month indicated that the Redmi Note 11S will come equipped with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera or a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV6480 as the primary camera, depending on the market. It is claimed to sport an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel OV02A macro camera. The phone may be powered by a MediaTek SoC.

The Redmi Note 11S was allegedly spotted with three different codenames — Viva, Vida, and Miel_pro — suggesting three different models.