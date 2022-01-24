Technology News
Redmi Note 11S India Launch Date Set for February 9, Quad Rear Cameras Confirmed

Redmi Note 11S has been teased with a 108-megapixel primary camera.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 January 2022 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11S seems to debut without 5G support

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11S launch date has been announced on Twitter
  • The new Redmi phone teaser image shows its back design
  • Redmi Note 11S is tipped to have an AMOLED display

Redmi Note 11S India launch date is set for February 9, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced on Monday. The new Redmi phone is also teased to have quad rear cameras. The Redmi Note 11S has been a part of the rumour mill for some time. The phone could come with an AMOLED display. Alongside the Redmi Note 11S in India, Xiaomi is currently busy preparing the launch of its global Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11 models debuted in China in October.

The official Redmi India account on Twitter shared a teaser to announce the launch of the Redmi Note 11S. Xiaomi also sent out a media invite for the launch on Monday.

In addition to the launch date announcement, Xiaomi shared a teaser image that shows the Redmi Note 11S from its back — revealing the quad rear camera setup that appears to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The teaser also suggests that the new Redmi phone would come with 4G connectivity and may not have 5G support as it doesn't have any references about the latter. This is unlike many other budget phones in the market that have 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi started teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 11S in the country earlier this month. Some of its alleged renders also appeared online shortly after the release of the official teaser. The renders suggested that the phone may come with a centrally-aligned hole-punch camera at the front. It also indicated the quad rear camera setup.

The Redmi Note 11S is said to have a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel Omnivision OV2A macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Another report recently suggested the presence of an AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 11S.

In the recent past, the Redmi Note 11S appeared on some certification listings, including Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Xiaomi is also hosting the Redmi Note 11 series global launch on January 26 where we could see the new variants of the Redmi Note 11 4GRedmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The phones are rumoured to have a number of differences over the Redmi Note 11 series launched in China last year.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Redmi Note 11S, Xiaomi, Redmi India, Xiaomi India
Jagmeet Singh
Crypto Market Has Shed More Than $1 Trillion in Market Cap Since November, Bitcoin Marks Six-Month Low
Oppo Find X5 Pro Renders Leak Online; Tip Colourways, Reflective Rear Panel

Read in: हिंदी
