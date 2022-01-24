Redmi Note 11S India launch date is set for February 9, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced on Monday. The new Redmi phone is also teased to have quad rear cameras. The Redmi Note 11S has been a part of the rumour mill for some time. The phone could come with an AMOLED display. Alongside the Redmi Note 11S in India, Xiaomi is currently busy preparing the launch of its global Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11 models debuted in China in October.

The official Redmi India account on Twitter shared a teaser to announce the launch of the Redmi Note 11S. Xiaomi also sent out a media invite for the launch on Monday.

In addition to the launch date announcement, Xiaomi shared a teaser image that shows the Redmi Note 11S from its back — revealing the quad rear camera setup that appears to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The teaser also suggests that the new Redmi phone would come with 4G connectivity and may not have 5G support as it doesn't have any references about the latter. This is unlike many other budget phones in the market that have 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi started teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 11S in the country earlier this month. Some of its alleged renders also appeared online shortly after the release of the official teaser. The renders suggested that the phone may come with a centrally-aligned hole-punch camera at the front. It also indicated the quad rear camera setup.

The Redmi Note 11S is said to have a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel Omnivision OV2A macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Another report recently suggested the presence of an AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 11S.

In the recent past, the Redmi Note 11S appeared on some certification listings, including Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Xiaomi is also hosting the Redmi Note 11 series global launch on January 26 where we could see the new variants of the Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The phones are rumoured to have a number of differences over the Redmi Note 11 series launched in China last year.