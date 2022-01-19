Redmi Note 11S Tipped to Sport an AMOLED Display Ahead of India Launch

Redmi Note 11S smartphone has been part of leaks and rumours for quite a few weeks now. The specifications of the Redmi Note 11S are yet to be confirmed officially by the Chinese smartphone brand. But ahead of it, a tipster has suggested the display details of the upcoming Redmi Note series phone. Recently, Redmi India and Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain have teased the India launch of the smartphone on Twitter. The phone will reportedly not make it to the Chinese market. Redmi Note 11S is expected to feature a quad rear camera unit headlined by 108-megapixel primary sensor.

The display details of the upcoming Redmi Note 11S handset were posted by noted tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter. According to the leak, Redmi Note 11S could feature an AMOLED panel. Redmi India's official Twitter handle replied to the tweet saying, "We set high standards with Redmi Note launches in 2021. Why will 2022 be any different?". Based on this, it's safe to speculate that the company is likely to provide an AMOLED panel in the latest handset. However, the brand hasn't shared any specifications details of the Redmi Note 11S yet.

Redmi Note 11S's launch has recently been teased by Redmi India and Xiaomi Global Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter.

Additionally, alleged renders of the Redmi Note 11S have leaked online. The leaked renders suggest that the smartphone will carry a quad rear camera unit. The handset is tipped to come with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel Omnivision OV2A macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Redmi Note 11S is said to feature a hole-punch display with a centrally aligned cutout and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Redmi Note 11S is also said to be powered by a MediaTek SoC.

The handset was earlier spotted on multiple certification websites. It was previously spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website with model number 220111TSI, hinting at an imminent India launch. Redmi Note 11S was also spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) websites carrying similar model numbers.